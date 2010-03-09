Expert Trend Analizer MT5

Expert Trend Analyzer MT5

Take your trading to the next level: While identifying the trend is the first step, timing your entries is where the profit lies. This free tool works perfectly as a filter for my high-precision signals. For a complete professional setup, I highly recommend using this with Gold Master Indicator or fully automating your strategy with Swing Sentinel EA for hands-free trend following.


General Description

The Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a comprehensive technical indicator designed to identify and analyze market trends. This indicator combines multiple technical tools to provide reliable and accurate trading signals.

Main Features

Technical Components

Adaptive SuperTrend

  • Adaptive algorithm that adjusts to different market conditions

  • Multiple calculation periods for greater accuracy

  • Clear trend change signals

Integrated Bollinger Bands

  • Three bands with configurable standard deviations

  • Volatility and range expansion indicators

  • Overbought and oversold signals

Multiple Moving Averages System

  • Simple, exponential, and weighted moving averages

  • Different periods for trend analysis

  • Crossings and signal confirmations

Confirmation Oscillators

  • Integrated RSI, Stochastic, and MACD

  • Optimized configuration for different assets

  • Automatic divergence filters

Dynamic Levels

  • Automatic calculation of supports and resistances

  • Real-time updating based on market conditions

  • Important reaction zones

Use Cases and Trading Styles

Trend Trading

  • Early identification of trend changes

  • Confirmation of directional strength

  • Following major trends

Scalping and Intraday Trading

  • Fast signals for short-term operations

  • Volatility filters for better entries

  • Optimized risk management

Swing Trading

  • Medium-term trend analysis

  • Optimal entry and exit points

  • Multiple position management

Reversal Trading

  • Detection of important turning points

  • Confirmation with multiple indicators

  • Counter-trend strategies

Competitive Advantages

Superior Accuracy

  • Advanced technical analysis algorithms

  • Reduction of false signals through multiple filters

  • Automatic adaptation to market conditions

Total Versatility

  • Compatible with any financial asset

  • Configurable for different trading styles

  • Multiple integrated strategies

Intuitive Interface

  • Easy-to-use control panel

  • Clear signal visualization

  • Real-time information

Integrated Risk Management

  • Automatic stop-loss levels

  • Dynamic position sizing

  • Risk-reward indicators

Comprehensive Alert System

  • Visual and audible notifications

  • Email and mobile alerts

  • Customizable configuration

Recommended Configurations

For Major Forex (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY)

  • H1-H4 timeframe for clearer signals

  • Standard factory configuration

  • Use of market session filters

For Cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD, ETH/USD)

  • M30-H1 timeframe for higher volatility

  • Adjustment of indicator sensitivity

  • 24/7 monitoring activated

For Indices (S&P500, NASDAQ, DAX)

  • H4-D1 timeframe for more stable trends

  • Conservative configuration recommended

  • Use of volume filters

Visual Customization

Customizable Color Schemes

  • Multiple themes available

  • Adaptation to different lighting conditions

  • Colors differentiated by signal type

Dashboard Positioning

  • Adjustable location on the chart

  • Configurable size

  • Customizable displayed information


