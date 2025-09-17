Squeeze Momentum Force MT5

**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!**

Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge?

Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals and visual tools for all types of traders.

**Main Features**

*   **Enhanced Squeeze Detection:**
    Identifies compression zones (Squeeze On), release zones (Squeeze Off), and normal activity (No Squeeze) using the original LazyBear logic, combining Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels.

*   **Intelligent Trading Signals:**
    Buy/sell arrows, strength signals (Strong Buy/Sell), and automatic divergence detection. Advanced filtering to avoid false and repeated signals.

*   **Interactive Dashboard:**
    A visual panel on the chart with real-time information: trend, momentum strength, volatility, market phase, signal intensity, performance statistics, and much more.

*   **Customizable Alerts and Sounds:**
    Receive visual and audio alerts, as well as push notifications, so you never miss an opportunity.

*   **Multi-Timeframe:**
    Works on any timeframe: from scalping on M1/M5 to swing trading on H1, H4, or D1.

*   **Flexible Configuration:**
    Adjust all key parameters: periods, multipliers, volatility filters, signal confirmation, colors, and dashboard display.

*   **Intuitive Color Codes and Arrows:**
    Histograms and color-coded arrows to quickly identify the direction and strength of the momentum.

**What type of trading is it ideal for?**

*   **Scalping and Day Trading:**
    Detects volatility breakouts after periods of compression on short timeframes (M1, M5, M15).

*   **Swing Trading:**
    Takes advantage of squeeze breakouts and trends on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1).

*   **Divergence Trading:**
    Automatic divergence signals to anticipate trend changes.

*   **Any Asset:**
    Compatible with Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stocks.

**Why choose Squeeze Momentum Force?**

*   Optimized for maximum speed and precision in MT5.
*   A unique visual control panel on the market.
*   Advanced filters to reduce false signals.
*   Integrated performance statistics.
*   Constant support and updates.

**Turn market compression into your best opportunity!**

Download Squeeze Momentum Force and take your trading to the next level.
