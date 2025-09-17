Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
- Göstergeler
- German Pablo Gori
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 17 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 12
**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!**
Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge?
Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals and visual tools for all types of traders.
**Main Features**
* **Enhanced Squeeze Detection:**
Identifies compression zones (Squeeze On), release zones (Squeeze Off), and normal activity (No Squeeze) using the original LazyBear logic, combining Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels.
* **Intelligent Trading Signals:**
Buy/sell arrows, strength signals (Strong Buy/Sell), and automatic divergence detection. Advanced filtering to avoid false and repeated signals.
* **Interactive Dashboard:**
A visual panel on the chart with real-time information: trend, momentum strength, volatility, market phase, signal intensity, performance statistics, and much more.
* **Customizable Alerts and Sounds:**
Receive visual and audio alerts, as well as push notifications, so you never miss an opportunity.
* **Multi-Timeframe:**
Works on any timeframe: from scalping on M1/M5 to swing trading on H1, H4, or D1.
* **Flexible Configuration:**
Adjust all key parameters: periods, multipliers, volatility filters, signal confirmation, colors, and dashboard display.
* **Intuitive Color Codes and Arrows:**
Histograms and color-coded arrows to quickly identify the direction and strength of the momentum.
**What type of trading is it ideal for?**
* **Scalping and Day Trading:**
Detects volatility breakouts after periods of compression on short timeframes (M1, M5, M15).
* **Swing Trading:**
Takes advantage of squeeze breakouts and trends on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1).
* **Divergence Trading:**
Automatic divergence signals to anticipate trend changes.
* **Any Asset:**
Compatible with Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and stocks.
**Why choose Squeeze Momentum Force?**
* Optimized for maximum speed and precision in MT5.
* A unique visual control panel on the market.
* Advanced filters to reduce false signals.
* Integrated performance statistics.
* Constant support and updates.
**Turn market compression into your best opportunity!**
Download Squeeze Momentum Force and take your trading to the next level.