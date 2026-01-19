Optimized Spike Detector Pro

Optimized Spike Detector Pro for MT5 is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to identify and capitalize on sharp, impulsive price movements (spikes) in any financial instrument. Utilizing a sophisticated, multi-algorithmic core, it distinguishes significant volatility expansions from market noise with exceptional accuracy. The tool dynamically adapts to changing market conditions, filtering out false signals and highlighting only high-probability spike setups in real-time. Featuring fully customizable sensitivity parameters, visual and push alert systems, and multi-timeframe analysis, it provides clear entry and exit points for scalpers and day traders. Built for speed and reliability in the MQL5 environment, this detector is an essential edge for strategies focused on breakouts, news events, and rapid momentum shifts.
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
지표
Spike DETECTOR Green V2 Spike Detection System - Version 2 Non-repainting indicator optimized for high-volatility markets such as Boom, Crash, and Volatility Indices. Detects strong momentum moves (spikes) with low latency. What Changed in V2: Algorithm 47% more accurate than the previous version Improved anti-false signal filtering system Faster detection (0.7 candles on average) Control panel with real-time metrics Key Features: Non-repainting signals with clear visual arrows Confidence-based
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변