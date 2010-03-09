XAUUD Gold Scalper AI

Professional Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUD Gold Scalper AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for 1-minute Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), advanced risk control, and intelligent trailing stop logic to deliver stable and controlled trading in fast-moving markets.

This EA focuses on precision entries, strict validation, and capital protection, making it suitable for both small and large accounts.

Key Advantages

Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)

Designed for M1 scalping with smart filtering

Strict risk management and validation system

Advanced multi-mode trailing stop

Built-in daily loss & profit protection

Fully automated — no manual intervention required

Stable execution with volume, margin, and stop validation

Professional on-chart dashboard

Core Trading Logic

This Expert Advisor uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability trading zones:

Order Blocks (OB) – institutional price zones

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – imbalance detection

Break of Structure (BOS) – trend confirmation

Trades are only executed when multiple conditions align and all risk, volume, and margin checks pass successfully.

Advanced Risk Management

Risk-based lot calculation (% of balance)

Maximum trades per day control

Maximum concurrent trades limit

Equity drawdown protection

Daily loss limit

Daily profit target

Automatic trade blocking when limits are reached

All trades are validated against:

Broker stop levels & freeze levels

Margin availability

Symbol volume limits (prevents “Volume limit reached” errors)

Trailing Stop System (5 Modes)

You can choose one of the following trailing methods:

Fixed Pips Trailing ATR-Based Dynamic Trailing Break-Even Protection Chandelier Stop Parabolic-Style Trailing

The EA automatically adjusts stops based on volatility and market conditions.

Time & Safety Filters

Custom trading session filter (start / end time)

Friday close protection

Optional news-time avoidance

Minimum time gap between trades

Professional Dashboard

The built-in dashboard displays:

Balance & Equity

Drawdown percentage

Spread & ATR

Volatility status

Daily profit & trades count

Next calculated lot size

Trading state & last signal

Everything is visible in real time directly on the chart.

Input Parameters (Simplified)

Gold Scalper Settings

RiskPercent – Risk per trade (%)

MaxLotSize / MinLotSize

MaxTradesPerDay

MinTradeGap

Martingale options (optional)

Trailing Stop Settings

Trailing Mode

Trail Start

ATR Multiplier

Breakeven Trigger

SMC Strategy

Enable / disable Order Blocks

Enable / disable FVG

Enable / disable BOS

Lookback and minimum size filters

Risk Protection

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Daily loss limit

Daily profit target

Max drawdown protection

Max concurrent trades

Visual Settings

Dashboard colors

Panel position

Show / hide dashboard

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: M1

Account type: ECN / Low spread preferred

VPS recommended for best performance

Important Notice

Trading carries risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Contact & Support

For official updates, support, and community discussions:

Author Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/utazimamiltary

Official WhatsApp Community: https://chat.whatsapp.com/LmPKwbH1Mk2Gy5HumFvE4h

Join the community to: