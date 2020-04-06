Gold Midas

Gold Midas – Precision Algorithm for Trading Gold (XAUUSD)

Inspired by the ancient myth of King Midas, Gold Midas represents a modern, algorithmic interpretation of the legendary golden touch—engineered specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD).

Rather than relying on chance or emotion, Gold Midas is driven by advanced mathematical logic designed to detect high-quality trading opportunities within the fast-moving and volatile nature of gold. Developed exclusively for the M15 timeframe, this Expert Advisor converts market volatility into structured, rule-based trading decisions.

At its core lies the proprietary Midas Core Algorithm—a carefully crafted combination of indicators, filters, and risk-management rules that govern trade entries, exits, and capital protection. Every component has been optimized to align with the unique rhythm and behavior of gold price action.

Important Notice:
The price of the Gold Midas EA will gradually increase as additional features are implemented and the product approaches its final retail valuation.

KEY TRADING PARAMETERS – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD (500 USD or more recommended for best results)

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Risk Management: Fully adjustable via a single user-defined parameter

  • Trading Style: Intraday precision strategy with multi-layered protection

  • Ease of Use: 100% Plug & Play – no manual configuration required

    RISK LEVEL CONFIGURATION

    Risk exposure in Gold Midas is controlled exclusively through the Inputs tab using a single numeric parameter.
    The user selects a risk level from 1 to 8, where:

    • Level 1 represents the most conservative and capital-protective setting

    • Level 8 represents the highest level of risk exposure

    This setting governs position sizing logic and the progressive adjustment of trade volume as the account balance changes. It does not alter the core strategy logic or entry conditions.

    Stop Loss and Take Profit values are managed through separate internal parameters of the Expert Advisor. These values have been pre-optimized and calibrated for the strategy and are not intended to be modified by the user, as changes may negatively affect the system’s behavior and stability.

    STRATEGY PARAMETERS & INPUT SIMPLICITY

    Gold Midas does not expose traditional strategy input parameters commonly associated with standard technical indicators such as moving averages, oscillators, or signal thresholds. This is because the Expert Advisor is based on a proprietary internal logic rather than configurable, off-the-shelf indicators.

    No user-side adjustment of entry logic is required or expected. The system is designed to operate with a fixed and internally managed decision framework, allowing the trader to focus solely on risk selection rather than strategy optimization.

    Should any internal improvements or logic refinements be introduced in the future, they will be delivered through official updates to the Expert Advisor, ensuring continued consistency without requiring manual intervention from the user.

THE GOLD MIDAS PRINCIPLE: NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

Gold Midas follows a strict risk-conscious philosophy. It completely excludes aggressive money management techniques such as grid trading, martingale systems, or loss averaging.

Each trade is executed as an independent position with its own predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit. There is no position stacking or recovery trading. The primary objective is long-term capital preservation while maintaining exposure only during statistically favorable market conditions.

FULLY AUTOMATED – ONE DECISION, TOTAL CONTROL

Gold Midas is designed to operate autonomously. No trading experience, strategy tuning, or indicator adjustments are required.

The user only needs to choose a desired risk level—ranging from conservative to aggressive—using a single control parameter in the EA settings. From that point forward, the system manages all aspects of execution and trade management automatically.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MYTHICAL INSPIRATION, ENGINEERED PRECISION

Gold Midas is a professional-grade trading solution created for traders who value structure, discipline, and automation in the gold market.

With its dedicated M15 logic, complete automation, strict avoidance of high-risk techniques, and intuitive operation, Gold Midas is well-suited for traders seeking consistency, efficiency, and confidence in their trading approach.

For best results, users are encouraged to perform detailed backtests across multiple risk profiles and observe how the algorithm adapts to different market environments.

Experience the power of a modern digital golden touch—Gold Midas.


