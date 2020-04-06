Bantam

Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1)

Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1). It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels, based on internal logic derived from price structure.

The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system. Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to continue depending on price momentum. A moderate loss recovery mechanism is included, aimed at improving performance under controlled risk.

Strategy Overview

  • Symbol: EUR/USD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Entry Method: Pending orders placed at selected highs and lows

  • Exit Logic: Trailing stop + time-based exit

  • Loss Recovery: Moderate, single-level recovery system (not grid/martingale)

Key Features

  • Fully automated

  • Trade management via trailing stop and time filters

  • One trade per direction at a time

  • Does not use grid or martingale systems

  • Compatible with hedge and netting account types

Usage Recommendations

  • Run on a VPS with low latency

  • Use with brokers that offer Raw spreads, zero-spread account and fast execution 

  • Recommended minimum deposit: $50

  • Always test in a demo or low-risk live environment before full deployment

⚠️ Note: This EA is not guaranteed to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own discretion and only with risk capital.


