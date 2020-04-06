Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1)

Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1). It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels, based on internal logic derived from price structure.

The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system. Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to continue depending on price momentum. A moderate loss recovery mechanism is included, aimed at improving performance under controlled risk.

Strategy Overview

Symbol: EUR/USD

Timeframe: H1

Entry Method: Pending orders placed at selected highs and lows

Exit Logic: Trailing stop + time-based exit

Loss Recovery: Moderate, single-level recovery system (not grid/martingale)

Key Features

Fully automated

Trade management via trailing stop and time filters

One trade per direction at a time

Does not use grid or martingale systems

Compatible with hedge and netting account types

Usage Recommendations

Run on a VPS with low latency

Use with brokers that offer Raw spreads, zero-spread account and fast execution

Recommended minimum deposit: $50

Always test in a demo or low-risk live environment before full deployment