PANHA SCALPING EA MT5

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control.

The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration.

🔹 Strategy Overview

Market-direction based scalping

Designed for fast-moving forex symbols

Short-term trades with controlled exposure

Basket-based profit and drawdown management

🔹 Core Capabilities

Smart real-time trade execution

Advanced basket trailing profit system

Dynamic position validation to avoid poor entries

Equity-based protection with automatic close-all logic

Manual emergency controls directly from the chart

🔹 Risk & Capital Management

Equity drawdown protection (adjustable close-all level)

Maximum position control

Spread and margin safety checks

Designed to protect capital during high volatility

🔹 Live Trading Dashboard

A clean on-chart dashboard provides full transparency during trading, including:

Real-time trade status

Basket profit and drawdown tracking

Trailing status indicators

Daily performance monitoring

One-click Close All and Reset controls

🔹 Recommended Market

Forex pairs with fast price movement

XAUUSD (Gold)

Major and minor forex pairs with good volatility

Not recommended: Crypto symbols and slow-moving markets.

🔹 Capital & Account Requirements

Minimum deposit: $1,000, $5,000 recommended

$1,000, $5,000 recommended Recommended leverage: 1:2000+

1:2000+ Low-spread ECN / Raw accounts recommended

VPS recommended for stable 24/7 operation

🔹 Activation & Testing

Set EnableTestingMode = false to use it. This option just used for faster publish to the MT5 market

to use it. This option just used for faster publish to the MT5 market License activation is required (free lifetime)

Please DM me to activate your license for free

Join our community to receive updates, testing performance, and optimization guidance

🔹 Important Notes

This EA is designed for disciplined traders

Always test on a demo account before live trading

Proper risk management and capital sizing are essential

🚀 Trade with structure, control, and clarity

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is built for traders who value precision, transparency, and controlled automation in fast-moving forex markets.

For license activation, updates, and support — please DM me.