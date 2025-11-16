Panha Scalping EA MT5
- エキスパート
- Huy Phanna
- バージョン: 4.60
- アップデート済み: 28 12月 2025
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control.
The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration.
🔹 Strategy Overview
- Market-direction based scalping
- Designed for fast-moving forex symbols
- Short-term trades with controlled exposure
- Basket-based profit and drawdown management
🔹 Core Capabilities
- Smart real-time trade execution
- Advanced basket trailing profit system
- Dynamic position validation to avoid poor entries
- Equity-based protection with automatic close-all logic
- Manual emergency controls directly from the chart
🔹 Risk & Capital Management
- Equity drawdown protection (adjustable close-all level)
- Maximum position control
- Spread and margin safety checks
- Designed to protect capital during high volatility
🔹 Live Trading Dashboard
A clean on-chart dashboard provides full transparency during trading, including:
- Real-time trade status
- Basket profit and drawdown tracking
- Trailing status indicators
- Daily performance monitoring
- One-click Close All and Reset controls
🔹 Recommended Market
- Forex pairs with fast price movement
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- Major and minor forex pairs with good volatility
Not recommended: Crypto symbols and slow-moving markets.
🔹 Capital & Account Requirements
- Minimum deposit: $1,000, $5,000 recommended
- Recommended leverage: 1:2000+
- Low-spread ECN / Raw accounts recommended
- VPS recommended for stable 24/7 operation
🔹 Activation & Testing
- Set EnableTestingMode = false to use it. This option just used for faster publish to the MT5 market
- License activation is required (free lifetime)
- Please DM me to activate your license for free
- Join our community to receive updates, testing performance, and optimization guidance
🔹 Important Notes
- This EA is designed for disciplined traders
- Always test on a demo account before live trading
- Proper risk management and capital sizing are essential
🚀 Trade with structure, control, and clarity
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is built for traders who value precision, transparency, and controlled automation in fast-moving forex markets.
For license activation, updates, and support — please DM me.
EA is great without update, and after the update, the alarm pops up saying that the license is invalid? Looking forward to resolving it, thank you!