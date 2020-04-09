Kalifx Trade manager


KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5

The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency.
It integrates breakeven control, trailing stop logic, partial closing, automatic SL/TP assignment, and  Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters.

This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and works across all instruments and timeframes.

⚙️ Core Functionalities

🟢 Breakeven System

Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.

Parameters:

  • Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic

  • BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates

  • BE Offset (points) – Additional buffer beyond entry

Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, the SL is adjusted to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.

🔵 Trailing Stop System (Points-Based)

A classic trailing stop that moves the stop-loss based on fixed point distances.

Behaviour:

  • Activates once price moves a specified number of points in profit.

  • SL trails the price at a fixed point distance (TS_StopPoints).

  • SL only updates when price has moved further by the defined step (TS_StepPoints).

Parameters:

  • Enable trailing? – Turns point-based trailing on/off

  • Trailing start in points – Minimum profit (in points) before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • Trailing stop in points – Distance between price and SL

🔶 Trailing Stop System (% of TP Based)

A dynamic trailing method that moves the SL based on percentage of the Take Profit distance and percentage of current floating profit.

Behaviour:

  • Activates when price reaches a specified percentage of TP (TS_StartTPPercent).

  • SL is placed to lock in a chosen percentage of the current profit.

  • SL only updates when the new level is farther by the step (TS_StepPoints2).

Parameters:

  • Enable trailing based on % of TP? – Turns percentage-based trailing on/off

  • Trailing start % of TP – How far toward TP price must move before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • % of profit to lock in – Portion of floating profit preserved


🟡 Partial Close Function

Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a selected profit level is reached.

Parameters:

  • Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate

  • Close % of Lots – Percentage of position to close

  • Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers the partial close

Example:
Closes 50% of the position once price reaches 50% of the TP distance.

🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement

Ensures that all open trades have protective boundaries applied.

Parameters:

  • Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance if none exists

  • Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance if none exists

Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.

🛡️ Equity Protection System 

A safety feature designed to protect total account equity during extreme market conditions.

How It Works:
The EA continuously monitors account equity and automatically closes all open positions once the total floating drawdown reaches your specified maximum drawdown percentage.

Parameters:

  • Enable Equity Protection? – Turn the protection system on or off

  • Max Drawdown Percent – The maximum equity loss (as % of balance) before triggering full position closure

Once protection triggers, all trades are closed and the system automatically resets, resuming monitoring with the new equity level — ensuring continuous, hands-free protection of your trading capital.

💼 Technical Information

  • Works with manual and EA-initiated trades

  • Supports all instruments and timeframes

  • ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)

  • Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification

  • Automatically resets equity protection after execution

📘 Usage Notes

Attach the utility to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.
Configure all parameters through the input dialog.
For initial setup, it’s recommended to test on a demo account to verify broker-specific execution behavior.

Custom Trial Version Available:
If you would like to test this product on a real chart (not only in Strategy Tester), you may request a free limited trial version.
Send me a message through my MQL5 profile, and I will provide a trial build with limited features or limited time activation.


💬 Support

For assistance, feedback, or customization inquiries, contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or private messaging system.

このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
