Kalifx Trade manager
- ユーティリティ
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- バージョン: 1.30
- アップデート済み: 20 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5
The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency.
It integrates breakeven control, trailing stop logic, partial closing, automatic SL/TP assignment, and Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters.
This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and works across all instruments and timeframes.
⚙️ Core Functionalities
🟢 Breakeven System
Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.
Parameters:
-
Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic
-
BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates
-
BE Offset (points) – Additional buffer beyond entry
Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, the SL is adjusted to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.
🔵 Trailing Stop System (Points-Based)
A classic trailing stop that moves the stop-loss based on fixed point distances.
Behaviour:
-
Activates once price moves a specified number of points in profit.
-
SL trails the price at a fixed point distance (TS_StopPoints).
-
SL only updates when price has moved further by the defined step (TS_StepPoints).
Parameters:
-
Enable trailing? – Turns point-based trailing on/off
-
Trailing start in points – Minimum profit (in points) before trailing begins
-
Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates
-
Trailing stop in points – Distance between price and SL
🔶 Trailing Stop System (% of TP Based)
A dynamic trailing method that moves the SL based on percentage of the Take Profit distance and percentage of current floating profit.
Behaviour:
-
Activates when price reaches a specified percentage of TP (TS_StartTPPercent).
-
SL is placed to lock in a chosen percentage of the current profit.
-
SL only updates when the new level is farther by the step (TS_StepPoints2).
Parameters:
-
Enable trailing based on % of TP? – Turns percentage-based trailing on/off
-
Trailing start % of TP – How far toward TP price must move before trailing begins
-
Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates
-
% of profit to lock in – Portion of floating profit preserved
🟡 Partial Close Function
Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a selected profit level is reached.
Parameters:
-
Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate
-
Close % of Lots – Percentage of position to close
-
Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers the partial close
Example:
Closes 50% of the position once price reaches 50% of the TP distance.
🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement
Ensures that all open trades have protective boundaries applied.
Parameters:
-
Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance if none exists
-
Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance if none exists
Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.
🛡️ Equity Protection System
A safety feature designed to protect total account equity during extreme market conditions.
How It Works:
The EA continuously monitors account equity and automatically closes all open positions once the total floating drawdown reaches your specified maximum drawdown percentage.
Parameters:
-
Enable Equity Protection? – Turn the protection system on or off
-
Max Drawdown Percent – The maximum equity loss (as % of balance) before triggering full position closure
Once protection triggers, all trades are closed and the system automatically resets, resuming monitoring with the new equity level — ensuring continuous, hands-free protection of your trading capital.
💼 Technical Information
-
Works with manual and EA-initiated trades
-
Supports all instruments and timeframes
-
ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)
-
Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification
-
Automatically resets equity protection after execution
📘 Usage Notes
Attach the utility to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.
Configure all parameters through the input dialog.
For initial setup, it’s recommended to test on a demo account to verify broker-specific execution behavior.
If you would like to test this product on a real chart (not only in Strategy Tester), you may request a free limited trial version.
Send me a message through my MQL5 profile, and I will provide a trial build with limited features or limited time activation.
💬 Support
For assistance, feedback, or customization inquiries, contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or private messaging system.