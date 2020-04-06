BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence

BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands, RSI, and momentum-based logic.

It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk.

Why Choose BOLD AI?

🎯 Intelligent Entry Strategy

Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum assessment (RSI), and price action speed filters for accurate entry signals.

⚡ Fast & Efficient Trade Execution

Responds instantly to qualifying trade conditions to capitalize on short-term opportunities.

📈 Profit Protection with Trailing Stop

Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in gains as price moves in your favor.

🛡 Risk Management Built-In

Designed to control drawdown while letting profitable trades run longer.

Key Features

Fully automated — no manual intervention required.

Uses a multi-indicator strategy for enhanced accuracy.

Dynamic trailing stop for optimal exits.

Works with multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Supports both Hedge and Netting accounts.

Recommended Settings

Pairs: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $100 (default settings)

Broker Type: Low-spread ECN/Zero Spread recommended

Execution: Fast order execution for best results

Setup Instructions

Open your MetaTrader 4 platform. Attach BOLD AI to your chosen chart (GBPUSD or EURUSD, M5). Enable AutoTrading. Adjust risk parameters if needed, or use the pre-optimized defaults.

📌 For product support and customization requests, please contact me via the MQL5 messaging system.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Author: KALIFX

Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!



