ShortCondition

Controlla condizioni per aprire posizioni short

virtual int  ShortCondition()

Valore di ritorno

Se le condizioni sono soddisfatte, restituisce il valore da 1 a 100 (a seconda della "forza" di un segnale). Se non c'è un segnale per aprire la posizione short, restituisce 0.

Nota

Il metodo ShortCondition() di una classe base non ha alcuna implementazione di verifica delle condizioni per aprire posizioni short e restituisce sempre 0.