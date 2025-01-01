- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
Controlla condizioni per aprire posizioni short
|
virtual int ShortCondition()
Valore di ritorno
Se le condizioni sono soddisfatte, restituisce il valore da 1 a 100 (a seconda della "forza" di un segnale). Se non c'è un segnale per aprire la posizione short, restituisce 0.
Nota
Il metodo ShortCondition() di una classe base non ha alcuna implementazione di verifica delle condizioni per aprire posizioni short e restituisce sempre 0.