ShortCondition

숏 포지션을 오픈하기 위한 조건을 확인합니다.

virtual int  ShortCondition()

반환 값

조건이 충족되면 (시그널 "강도"에 따라) 1에서 100 사이의 값을 반환합니다. 숏 포지션을 오픈하는 시그널이 없으면 0을 반환합니다.

참고

기본 클래스는 숏 포지션을 오픈하는 확인 조건을 구현하지 않으며 항상 0을 반환합니다.