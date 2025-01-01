文档部分
ShortCondition

检查开空头仓位的条件。

virtual int  ShortCondition()

返回值

当条件满足时, 它返回从 1 至 100 之间的值 (依据信号 "强度"), 如果没有开空头仓位的信号, 它返回 0。

注释

基准类的 ShortCondition() 方法并未实现空头开仓条件检查且永远返回 0。