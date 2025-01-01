MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalShortCondition
- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
ShortCondition
检查开空头仓位的条件。
virtual int ShortCondition()
返回值
当条件满足时, 它返回从 1 至 100 之间的值 (依据信号 "强度"), 如果没有开空头仓位的信号, 它返回 0。
注释
基准类的 ShortCondition() 方法并未实现空头开仓条件检查且永远返回 0。