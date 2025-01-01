문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalAddFilter 

AddFilter

복합 신호에 필터를 추가합니다.

virtual bool  AddFilter(
   CExpertSignal*  filter    // 포인터
   )

Parameters

indicators

[in]  필터 객체에 대한 포인터.

반환 값

성공이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.