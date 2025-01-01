- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
AddFilter
복합 신호에 필터를 추가합니다.
|
virtual bool AddFilter(
Parameters
indicators
[in] 필터 객체에 대한 포인터.
반환 값
성공이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.