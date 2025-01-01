MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalAddFilter
AddFilter
在复合信号里添加过滤器。
virtual bool AddFilter(
参数
indicators
[输入] 过滤器对象的指针。
返回值
true 如果成功, 否则 false。