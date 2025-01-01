文档部分
AddFilter

在复合信号里添加过滤器。

virtual bool  AddFilter(
   CExpertSignal*  filter    // 指针
   )

参数

indicators

[输入]  过滤器对象的指针。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。