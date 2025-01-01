ドキュメントセクション
ProjectionMatrixGet

3Dシーン投影行列を2Dフレームに取得します。

void  ProjectionMatrixGet(
  DXMatrix  &projection_matrix      // 投影行列
  );

パラメータ

&projection_matrix

[out] 投影行列

戻り値

なし