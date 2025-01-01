MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DProjectionMatrixGet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ProjectionMatrixGet
3Dシーン投影行列を2Dフレームに取得します。
void ProjectionMatrixGet(
パラメータ
&projection_matrix
[out] 投影行列
戻り値
なし