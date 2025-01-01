ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DAmbientColorGet 

AmbientColorGet

アンビエントオールラウンド照明の色と強度を取得します。

void  AmbientColorGet(
  DXColor  &ambient_color      // オールラウンドな照明の色と強度
  );

パラメータ

&ambient_color

[out] オールラウンドな照明の色と強度

戻り値

なし

注意事項

強度はDXColor構造体のアルファチャネルに保存されます。