MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DAmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
AmbientColorGet
アンビエントオールラウンド照明の色と強度を取得します。
void AmbientColorGet(
パラメータ
&ambient_color
[out] オールラウンドな照明の色と強度
戻り値
なし
注意事項
強度はDXColor構造体のアルファチャネルに保存されます。