MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DLightDirectionSet 

LightDirectionSet

有向光源の方向を設定します。

void  LightDirectionSet(
  const DXVector3  &light_direction      // 方向ベクトル
  );

パラメータ

&light_direction

[in] 方向ベクトル

戻り値

なし