ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DLightDirectionGet 

LightDirectionGet

有向光源の方向を取得します。

void  LightDirectionGet(
  DXVector3  &light_direction      // 方向ベクトル
  );

パラメータ

&light_direction

[out] 方向ベクトル

戻り値

なし