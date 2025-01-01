- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
Destroy
グラフィックリソースを破棄し、グラフィック3Dコンテキストを解放します。
|
virtual void Destroy()
戻り値
なし
注意事項
グラフィックリソースがチャートオブジェクトに結合されている場合チャートオブジェクトが削除されます。