Destroy

グラフィックリソースを破棄し、グラフィック3Dコンテキストを解放します。

virtual void  Destroy()

戻り値

なし

注意事項

グラフィックリソースがチャートオブジェクトに結合されている場合チャートオブジェクトが削除されます。