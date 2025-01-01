MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ3DグラフィックスCCanvas3DViewMatrixSet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
ViewMatrixSet
3Dシーン投影行列を設定します。
|
void ViewMatrixSet(
パラメータ
&view_matrix
[in] 3D空間でカメラの位置と方向を設定するビュー行列
戻り値
なし