ViewMatrixSet

3Dシーン投影行列を設定します。

void  ViewMatrixSet(
  const DXMatrix  &view_matrix      // ビュー行列
  );

パラメータ

&view_matrix

[in] 3D空間でカメラの位置と方向を設定するビュー行列

戻り値

なし