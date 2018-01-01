ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンスイベント処理OnTimer 

OnTimer

この関数は、一定の時間間隔で端末によって生成されるTimerイベント中に、EAで呼び出されます。

void  OnTimer(void);

戻り値

なし

注意事項

Timerイベントは、EventSetTimer()関数を使用してタイマーを起動したEAのクライアント端末によって定期的に生成されます。. 通常この関数はOnInit()関数で呼び出されます。EAの動作が止まった場合、タイマーはEventKillTimer()を使用して破壊されるべきです。これは通常OnDeinit()関数で呼び出されます。

それぞれのエキスパートアドバイザーと指標は独自のタイマーを操作しそのタイマーのみからイベントを受信します。MQL5 プログラムが停止した場合、作成されて EventKillTimer() 関数で無効にされていないタイマーは強制的に破壊されます。

タイマーイベントを1秒間に1回よりも頻繁に受信する必要がある場合は、高解像度タイマーを作成するためにEventSetMillisecondTimer()を使用します。

一般的に、タイマー期間が減少する際にはタイマーイベントのハンドラがより頻繁に呼び出されるようにテスト時間が増加します。リアルタイムモードで操作している場合、タイマーイベントは、ハードウェアの制約のために10〜16ミリ秒に1回以下で生成されます。

1 つのプログラムでは 1 つのタイマーのみが起動出来ます。各MQL5アプリケーションとチャートは、新たに到着したイベントが配置される独自のイベントキューを持っています。キューにすでにタイマーイベントがある、またはこのイベントが処理段階にある場合、新しいタイマーイベントは MQL5 アプリケーションキューには追加されません。

OnTimer()ハンドラーを持つEAの例

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               OnTimer_Sample.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Example of using the timer for calculating the trading server time"
#property description "It is recommended to run the EA at the end of a trading week before the weekend"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化関数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- 1秒の周期でタイマーを作成する
  EventSetTimer(1);
 
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化解除に使用される関数                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
 {
//--- 作業終了後にタイマーを破壊する
  EventKillTimer();
 
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック関数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
 {
//---
 
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer 関数                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
 {
//--- OnTimer()の最初の呼び出しの時刻
  static datetime start_time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 最初のOnTimer() 呼び出し中の取引サーバ時刻
  static datetime start_tradeserver_time=0;
//--- 計算された取引サーバ時刻
  static datetime calculated_server_time=0;
//--- ローカルPC時刻
  datetime local_time=TimeLocal();
//--- 現在の推測取引サーバ時刻
  datetime trade_server_time=TimeTradeServer();
//--- 何らかの理由でサーバの時刻が不明な場合は、先に終了する
  if(trade_server_time==0)
    return;
//--- 取引サーバ初期値がまだ設定されていない場合
  if(start_tradeserver_time==0)
    {
     start_tradeserver_time=trade_server_time;
    //--- 取引サーバの計算された現在時刻を設定する
    Print(trade_server_time);
     calculated_server_time=trade_server_time;
    }
  else
    {
    //--- OnTimer()の初めの呼び出しの時刻を増やす
    if(start_tradeserver_time!=0)
        calculated_server_time=calculated_server_time+1;;
    }
//---
  string com=StringFormat("                  Start time: %s\r\n",TimeToString(start_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
  com=com+StringFormat("                  Local time: %s\r\n",TimeToString(local_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
  com=com+StringFormat("TimeTradeServer time: %s\r\n",TimeToString(trade_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
  com=com+StringFormat(" EstimatedServer time: %s\r\n",TimeToString(calculated_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
//--- チャート上のすべてのカウンタの値を表示する
  Comment(com);
 }

参照

