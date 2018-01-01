//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnTimer_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Example of using the timer for calculating the trading server time"

#property description "It is recommended to run the EA at the end of a trading week before the weekend"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 1秒の周期でタイマーを作成する

EventSetTimer(1);



//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化解除に使用される関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- 作業終了後にタイマーを破壊する

EventKillTimer();



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパートティック関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//---



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Timer 関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- OnTimer()の最初の呼び出しの時刻

static datetime start_time=TimeCurrent();

//--- 最初のOnTimer() 呼び出し中の取引サーバ時刻

static datetime start_tradeserver_time=0;

//--- 計算された取引サーバ時刻

static datetime calculated_server_time=0;

//--- ローカルPC時刻

datetime local_time=TimeLocal();

//--- 現在の推測取引サーバ時刻

datetime trade_server_time=TimeTradeServer();

//--- 何らかの理由でサーバの時刻が不明な場合は、先に終了する

if(trade_server_time==0)

return;

//--- 取引サーバ初期値がまだ設定されていない場合

if(start_tradeserver_time==0)

{

start_tradeserver_time=trade_server_time;

//--- 取引サーバの計算された現在時刻を設定する

Print(trade_server_time);

calculated_server_time=trade_server_time;

}

else

{

//--- OnTimer()の初めの呼び出しの時刻を増やす

if(start_tradeserver_time!=0)

calculated_server_time=calculated_server_time+1;;

}

//---

string com=StringFormat(" Start time: %s\r

",TimeToString(start_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat(" Local time: %s\r

",TimeToString(local_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat("TimeTradeServer time: %s\r

",TimeToString(trade_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

com=com+StringFormat(" EstimatedServer time: %s\r

",TimeToString(calculated_server_time,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

//--- チャート上のすべてのカウンタの値を表示する

Comment(com);

}