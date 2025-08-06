Valute / ATAT
ATAT: Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
40.08 USD 0.61 (1.55%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATAT ha avuto una variazione del 1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.25 e ad un massimo di 40.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ATAT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.25 40.38
Intervallo Annuale
21.50 40.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.47
- Apertura
- 39.91
- Bid
- 40.08
- Ask
- 40.38
- Minimo
- 39.25
- Massimo
- 40.38
- Volume
- 2.043 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 54.69%
20 settembre, sabato