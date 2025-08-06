QuotazioniSezioni
ATAT: Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

40.08 USD 0.61 (1.55%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATAT ha avuto una variazione del 1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.25 e ad un massimo di 40.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.25 40.38
Intervallo Annuale
21.50 40.39
Chiusura Precedente
39.47
Apertura
39.91
Bid
40.08
Ask
40.38
Minimo
39.25
Massimo
40.38
Volume
2.043 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.55%
Variazione Mensile
2.95%
Variazione Semestrale
39.17%
Variazione Annuale
54.69%
20 settembre, sabato