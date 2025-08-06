Currencies / ATAT
ATAT: Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares
39.40 USD 0.35 (0.88%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATAT exchange rate has changed by -0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.35 and at a high of 40.39.
Follow Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
39.35 40.39
Year Range
21.50 40.39
- Previous Close
- 39.75
- Open
- 39.94
- Bid
- 39.40
- Ask
- 39.70
- Low
- 39.35
- High
- 40.39
- Volume
- 1.045 K
- Daily Change
- -0.88%
- Month Change
- 1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.81%
- Year Change
- 52.06%
