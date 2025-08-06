QuotesSections
ATAT: Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares

39.40 USD 0.35 (0.88%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATAT exchange rate has changed by -0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.35 and at a high of 40.39.

Follow Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
39.35 40.39
Year Range
21.50 40.39
Previous Close
39.75
Open
39.94
Bid
39.40
Ask
39.70
Low
39.35
High
40.39
Volume
1.045 K
Daily Change
-0.88%
Month Change
1.21%
6 Months Change
36.81%
Year Change
52.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%