Multi RSI Arrows mt4

This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1/M30), and presents the output as lines above or below the price, on the main chart.

Great for scalping.

Features alerts for the current time frame's RSI (the Arrows).

Settings:

RSI period settings for M/W/D/H4/H1/M30/Current. (Set to your preference)

PSar settings for trend determination; for current chart's time frame.

How to use:

Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time frames' charts.

Zoom chart out completely to get a better view of the chart.

Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable.

e.g, sell trade: Sell when H4/H1 above price on M5, or Daily above price on H1 - then trade on red arrows/psar above price.

e.g, buy trade: Buy when H4/H1 below price on M5, or Daily below price on H1 - then trade on blue arrows/psar below price.

Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.


