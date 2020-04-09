Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard

Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard (MT5)

Professional multi-EA portfolio monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Track and analyse multiple Expert Advisors in real time using magic numbers, with live open and closed P/L visibility.

Purpose

Running multiple Expert Advisors without consolidated oversight creates blind spots in risk, performance, and exposure. Monitoring EAs individually wastes time and increases the chance of missed drawdown, runaway strategies, or silent failures.

The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard provides a centralised, real-time overview of your entire EA portfolio, allowing instant visibility into which strategies are live, profitable, inactive, or underperforming.

Use Cases

  • Monitoring multiple EAs from a single chart

  • Prop firm traders managing multi-EA challenge accounts

  • Portfolio-level risk and exposure awareness

  • Identifying inactive or stalled EAs

  • Comparing live EA performance in real time

  • Manual oversight alongside automated trading

  • Performance auditing and strategy rotation

Features

  • Real-time magic number detection

  • Tracks 5–15 Expert Advisors (default: 5, max: 15)

  • Live open P/L per EA

  • Closed P/L tracking per EA

  • Aggregate portfolio P/L summary

  • Live / inactive EA status indicator

  • Automatic discovery of magic numbers

  • Optional manual magic number list

  • Clean, professional Phoenix-style dashboard

  • Zero configuration required for auto-detection

How It Works

The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard scans the account for open positions and recent trade history.

It then:

  1. Detects all active magic numbers (EAs)

  2. Aggregates open positions and floating P/L

  3. Calculates closed trade performance

  4. Tracks EA activity status (LIVE / INACTIVE)

  5. Displays a unified dashboard updated in real time

All calculations are synced to broker server data for accuracy.

Technical Specifications

  • Dashboard Type: Chart-based indicator panel

  • Update Method: Timer-based (configurable interval)

  • Magic Number Capacity:

    • Default: 5

    • Maximum: 15 (hard-limited to prevent panel overflow)

  • Profit Display: Open P/L, Closed P/L, Total P/L

  • Time Reference: Broker server time

  • Resource Usage: Optimised for low CPU usage

  • Compatibility: All MT5 symbols and brokers

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Attach to any MT5 chart

  • Dashboard appears instantly

No setup required for automatic detection.
Optional manual magic number input available.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is a custom indicator, not an EA

  • Displays data for the current trading account only

  • Magic numbers are detected automatically by default

  • Manual trades (Magic 0) can be included or excluded

  • Panel size depends on number of magic numbers displayed

  • Keep chart open for continuous monitoring

Version Information

Version: 1.00
Edition: FREE
Professional-grade portfolio monitoring with core functionality included.

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.
Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


Prodotti consigliati
REA Automatic Risk Monetary
Daniel Barranco Cruz
Utilità
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders Summary (hero) Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol : SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount , BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution. What it does Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only: Your manual positions on that symbol. Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/s
FREE
MT5 Indicators Data Extractor
Mounir Cheikh
Utilità
This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5. You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Report Tab Select the indicators and o
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilità
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilità
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
Utilità
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilità
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilità
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilità
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilità
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take prof
Copy MT5 MT5
Andriy Motuzka
Utilità
Copier of deals from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 ( MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). There is a demo version (restricting by grades and by lots) Works only in the mode of hedging Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT5 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
Utilità
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
Matteo Serpe
Utilità
Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges Overview Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges. Features Automated Drawdown Control : Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in r
Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
Juan Manuel Scandizzo
Utilità
English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
Multi functional Order Closing Script
Tian Yu Li
3 (1)
Utilità
this is a multi-functional orders all closing script MT4 version Feature: 1, it can close all orders of the chart symbol or all symbols. (select mode) 2, it can close all orders of buy,  sell or both type. 3, it can close all orders of profit, loss, or any. 4, you can specify magic number, order comment as filters for the order closing operation. 5, it can also do partial closing by percentage to all orders. it's strongly recommended to set a "hotkey" to this script when you use it. wish you
FREE
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilità
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilità
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Utilità
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
Indicatori
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Utilità
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
G Trade Broker Check
Hamidreza Sadkhosravi
Utilità
G Trade Broker Check – Instantly Evaluate Broker Performance Across Multiple Accounts and Leverage Settings Take your trading to the next level by analyzing your broker’s performance in real time! With G Trade Broker Check , traders can effortlessly track their broker’s behavior over the past 24 hours on any symbol added to the Market Watch in MT5. Whether you’re comparing multiple brokers, testing different account types, or analyzing varying leverage setups, this powerful Expert Advisor prov
FREE
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilità
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Download All Symbol Data In Market Watch
Yu Zhang
Utilità
Have you ever take a long time to watch a Symbol when the network link is not good ? Have you ever wait for a long time when you switch chart between different Symbols or different TimeFrames ? If you do long-term backtesting , Have you ever to be downloaded datas for a long time ? Yes, If there is no data in the system, those will happen.  1. What is this: Download all the Symbol data in Market Watch to the system. PS: This is not outputting data to Files. This Link go to Demo version: https:/
Advanced Order Management
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilità
Set an order in advanced. Literally, set and forget. ========================================== INPUTS: EA magic number (should be unique):   Set the magic number to be used when opening and closing trades. If you have other EAs on the account, make sure they use different magic numbers. DASHBOARD INPUTS: Lot Size: Set the lot size to use for the order. Default is the minimum lot size for the chart symbol. Order Type:   Choose between buy or sell. SL Points (0 = no SL): Set the stoploss to use a
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilità
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed based on spike detection , Breaker Block structures , Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , and the Unicorn trading methodology . By integrating precise price action analysis with Poursamadi’s proprietary trading rules , this Expert Advisor identifies low-risk, high-probability entry and exit points , delivering structured and rule-based trading decisions directl
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilità
INDICATORE VISUALIZZAZIONE PREZZO LIVE E PROFITTO TOTALE PERFETTO PER TRADING LIVE E CONDIVISIONE SCHERMO Progettato specificamente per day trader, scalper e sessioni di trading in streaming live Questo indicatore professionale fornisce visualizzazione prezzi in tempo reale e tracciamento completo dei profitti direttamente sul tuo grafico - essenziale per trading ad alta frequenza e trasmissioni di trading live. CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI VISUALIZZAZIONE PREZZO IN TEMPO REALE Aggiornamenti prezz
FREE
Auto risk manager PRO MT5
Igor Chugay
Utilità
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: il tuo partner nel trading Forex! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — versione per MT4 Versione demo + descrizione dettagliata Smetti di perdere denaro a causa delle emozioni! È ora di affidare la gestione del rischio a un algoritmo professionale. Immagina questa situazione: il mercato si muove bruscamente contro la tua posizione mentre tu stai dormendo, lavorando o trascorrendo del tempo con la tua famiglia. Una storia comune? Con Auto Risk Manager Pro — mai più! Vantaggi: Appr
Quick Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
Utilità
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920). Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze speci
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilità
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilità
Versione Beta Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è quasi pronto per il rilascio ufficiale in versione alpha. Alcune funzionalità sono ancora in fase di sviluppo e potresti riscontrare piccoli bug. Se riscontri problemi, ti preghiamo di segnalarli, il tuo feedback aiuta a migliorare il software per tutti. Il prezzo aumenterà dopo 20 vendite. Copie rimanenti a $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader è uno strumento potente che copia automaticamente segnali di trading da canali o gruppi Telegram a
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilità
Smart Stop Scanner – Analisi multi-asset degli stop-loss basata sulla reale struttura di mercato Panoramica Smart Stop Scanner offre un monitoraggio professionale dei livelli di stop-loss su più mercati. Il sistema identifica automaticamente le zone di stop più rilevanti basandosi sulla reale struttura di mercato, sulle rotture significative e sulla logica del price action, presentando tutte le informazioni in un pannello chiaro, coerente e ottimizzato per schermi ad alta risoluzione (DPI-awar
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilità
Smart Stop Manager – Esecuzione automatica dello stop-loss con precisione professionale Panoramica Smart Stop Manager è il livello di esecuzione della linea Smart Stop, progettato per i trader che richiedono una gestione dello stop-loss strutturata, affidabile e completamente automatizzata su più posizioni aperte. Monitora continuamente tutte le operazioni attive, calcola il livello di stop ottimale utilizzando la logica di struttura di mercato Smart Stop e aggiorna gli stop automaticamente se
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilità
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider è un'utilità facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali specificati a una chat, canale o gruppo Telegram, rendendo il tuo account un fornitore di segnali. A differenza della maggior parte dei prodotti concorrenti, non utilizza importazioni DLL. [ Dimostrativo ] [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT4 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configurazione Una guida utente passo-passo è disponibile. Nessuna cono
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 5 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore e Expert Advisor con supporto per simboli personalizzati. Lavorare con loro è comodo quanto operare sui grafici
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilità
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilità
Indicatore di sincronizzazione del grafico: progettato per sincronizzare gli oggetti grafici nelle finestre del terminale. Può essere utilizzato come aggiunta a TradePanel . Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione Demo su un account demo. Demo qui . Per funzionare, installa l'indicatore sul grafico da cui desideri copiare gli oggetti. Gli oggetti grafici creati su questo grafico verranno automaticamente copiati su tutti i grafici con lo stesso simbolo. L'indicatore copierà anche eventuali
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilità
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integrazione grafici criptovalute in MetaTrader 5 Panoramica Crypto Charting for MT5 offre dati OHLC in tempo reale tramite WebSocket. Supporta più exchange e aggiorna automaticamente i dati in MT5. Funzionalità Dati in tempo reale via WebSocket Aggiornamento automatico dei dati storici Sincronizzazione pianificata dopo interruzioni Compatibile con tutti i timeframe MT5 Dati OHLCV completi Supporto per il tester di strategia Riconnessione automatica Exchange supportati
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilità
Proteggi facilmente il tuo capitale di trading Proteggere il tuo capitale è importante tanto quanto farlo crescere. KT Equity Protector è il tuo gestore del rischio personale: monitora costantemente l’equity del conto e interviene automaticamente per prevenire perdite o bloccare i profitti chiudendo tutti gli ordini attivi e pendenti quando vengono raggiunti i livelli di profitto o perdita predefiniti. Niente più decisioni emotive o congetture: solo protezione affidabile dell’equity che lavora p
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del   OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT5 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 5. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultar
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazione d
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilità
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente di Trading Multifunzionale Oltre 66 strumenti integrati per analisi, gestione del rischio e automazione del trading. L’assistente combina gestione del rischio, ordini intelligenti, analisi di mercato e controllo delle posizioni in un’unica interfaccia semplice e potente. Ideale per Forex, azioni, indici e criptovalute. Perché i trader lo scelgono Esecuzione rapida e gestione completa con un clic Calcolo automatico di lotto e rischio in base al saldo Ordi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilità
DashPlus è uno strumento avanzato di gestione delle operazioni progettato per migliorare l'efficienza e l'efficacia del trading sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Offre una suite completa di funzionalità, tra cui calcolo del rischio, gestione degli ordini, sistemi di griglia avanzati, strumenti basati su grafici e analisi delle prestazioni. Caratteristiche Principali 1. Griglia di Recupero Implementa un sistema di griglia flessibile e di media per gestire le operazioni in condizioni di mercato avve
Altri dall’autore
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicatori
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5) Professional candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing, strategy discipline, and EA/manual trade coordination. Purpose Accurate candle timing is critical for both discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can significantly impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity. The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear, real-time
FREE
Close All Trades Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilità
PULSANTE CHIUDI TUTTE LE OPERAZIONI Strumento di uscita di emergenza con un solo clic per MetaTrader 5. Chiude istantaneamente tutte le posizioni durante mercati volatili, problemi tecnici o pulizia di fine giornata. Scopo Liquidazione rapida del portafoglio quando la chiusura manuale delle posizioni è troppo lenta. Durante mercati volatili, picchi di notizie o problemi della piattaforma, chiudere più posizioni singolarmente fa perdere tempo e aumenta le perdite. Questa utility elimina
FREE
Phoenix Spread Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicatori
Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5) Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points to help traders avoid poor entries during high-cost or illiquid market conditions. Purpose Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns. The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time vi
FREE
Currency Strength Suite
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicatori
SUITE GOLD & CURRENCY STRENGTH Dashboard professionale a 7 schede per l'analisi in tempo reale della forza delle valute, il monitoraggio delle correlazioni e l'intelligence di trading basata sulle sessioni. Zero repainting. Configurazione immediata. Panoramica Currency Strength Suite fornisce un'analisi completa multivaluta attraverso sette pannelli specializzati. Il sistema monitora la forza di 8 valute più l'oro, identifica le correlazioni, analizza le prestazioni delle sessioni e scansiona
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicatori
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5) High-impact economic news countdown and calendar panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming market-moving events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes. Purpose Economic news releases are one of the biggest sources of unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls. The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar provides clear vi
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione