Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard

Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard (MT5)

Professional multi-EA portfolio monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Track and analyse multiple Expert Advisors in real time using magic numbers, with live open and closed P/L visibility.

Purpose

Running multiple Expert Advisors without consolidated oversight creates blind spots in risk, performance, and exposure. Monitoring EAs individually wastes time and increases the chance of missed drawdown, runaway strategies, or silent failures.

The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard provides a centralised, real-time overview of your entire EA portfolio, allowing instant visibility into which strategies are live, profitable, inactive, or underperforming.

Use Cases

  • Monitoring multiple EAs from a single chart

  • Prop firm traders managing multi-EA challenge accounts

  • Portfolio-level risk and exposure awareness

  • Identifying inactive or stalled EAs

  • Comparing live EA performance in real time

  • Manual oversight alongside automated trading

  • Performance auditing and strategy rotation

Features

  • Real-time magic number detection

  • Tracks 5–15 Expert Advisors (default: 5, max: 15)

  • Live open P/L per EA

  • Closed P/L tracking per EA

  • Aggregate portfolio P/L summary

  • Live / inactive EA status indicator

  • Automatic discovery of magic numbers

  • Optional manual magic number list

  • Clean, professional Phoenix-style dashboard

  • Zero configuration required for auto-detection

How It Works

The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard scans the account for open positions and recent trade history.

It then:

  1. Detects all active magic numbers (EAs)

  2. Aggregates open positions and floating P/L

  3. Calculates closed trade performance

  4. Tracks EA activity status (LIVE / INACTIVE)

  5. Displays a unified dashboard updated in real time

All calculations are synced to broker server data for accuracy.

Technical Specifications

  • Dashboard Type: Chart-based indicator panel

  • Update Method: Timer-based (configurable interval)

  • Magic Number Capacity:

    • Default: 5

    • Maximum: 15 (hard-limited to prevent panel overflow)

  • Profit Display: Open P/L, Closed P/L, Total P/L

  • Time Reference: Broker server time

  • Resource Usage: Optimised for low CPU usage

  • Compatibility: All MT5 symbols and brokers

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Attach to any MT5 chart

  • Dashboard appears instantly

No setup required for automatic detection.
Optional manual magic number input available.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is a custom indicator, not an EA

  • Displays data for the current trading account only

  • Magic numbers are detected automatically by default

  • Manual trades (Magic 0) can be included or excluded

  • Panel size depends on number of magic numbers displayed

  • Keep chart open for continuous monitoring

Version Information

Version: 1.00
Edition: FREE
Professional-grade portfolio monitoring with core functionality included.

Feedback & Reviews

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a 5-star review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new free & paid tools — we build more of what traders actually value.


Support


Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.


Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


Produtos recomendados
REA Automatic Risk Monetary
Daniel Barranco Cruz
Utilitários
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders Summary (hero) Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol : SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount , BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution. What it does Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only: Your manual positions on that symbol. Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/s
FREE
MT5 Indicators Data Extractor
Mounir Cheikh
Utilitários
This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5. You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Report Tab Select the indicators and o
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilitários
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilitários
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
Utilitários
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilitários
Excellent Multiplatform Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the receiver of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals multiplier" (usefu
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilitários
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilitários
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilitários
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take prof
Copy MT5 MT5
Andriy Motuzka
Utilitários
Copier of deals from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 ( MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). There is a demo version (restricting by grades and by lots) Works only in the mode of hedging Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
Utilitários
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
Matteo Serpe
Utilitários
Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges Overview Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges. Features Automated Drawdown Control : Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in r
Binaries Trend Analyzer Educational Tool
Juan Manuel Scandizzo
Utilitários
English: Binarias_Script.mq5 is a technical script designed for binary options traders who wish to evaluate the market from a multi-timeframe, multi-indicator perspective (M15, M5, M1). This tool does not trade , but rather provides a structured signal assessment for manual decision-making. ️ Highlighted Features: CALL/PUT signal analysis with confidence percentages. Validations include: EMA21, MACD, RSI, ADX, ATR, CCI, Donchian Channel, volume, and structure. On-screen output with clear si
Multi functional Order Closing Script
Tian Yu Li
3 (1)
Utilitários
this is a multi-functional orders all closing script MT4 version Feature: 1, it can close all orders of the chart symbol or all symbols. (select mode) 2, it can close all orders of buy,  sell or both type. 3, it can close all orders of profit, loss, or any. 4, you can specify magic number, order comment as filters for the order closing operation. 5, it can also do partial closing by percentage to all orders. it's strongly recommended to set a "hotkey" to this script when you use it. wish you
FREE
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Utilitários
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilitários
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Utilitários
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
Indicadores
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Utilitários
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
G Trade Broker Check
Hamidreza Sadkhosravi
Utilitários
G Trade Broker Check – Instantly Evaluate Broker Performance Across Multiple Accounts and Leverage Settings Take your trading to the next level by analyzing your broker’s performance in real time! With G Trade Broker Check , traders can effortlessly track their broker’s behavior over the past 24 hours on any symbol added to the Market Watch in MT5. Whether you’re comparing multiple brokers, testing different account types, or analyzing varying leverage setups, this powerful Expert Advisor prov
FREE
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilitários
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Download All Symbol Data In Market Watch
Yu Zhang
Utilitários
Have you ever take a long time to watch a Symbol when the network link is not good ? Have you ever wait for a long time when you switch chart between different Symbols or different TimeFrames ? If you do long-term backtesting , Have you ever to be downloaded datas for a long time ? Yes, If there is no data in the system, those will happen.  1. What is this: Download all the Symbol data in Market Watch to the system. PS: This is not outputting data to Files. This Link go to Demo version: https:/
Advanced Order Management
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitários
Set an order in advanced. Literally, set and forget. ========================================== INPUTS: EA magic number (should be unique):   Set the magic number to be used when opening and closing trades. If you have other EAs on the account, make sure they use different magic numbers. DASHBOARD INPUTS: Lot Size: Set the lot size to use for the order. Default is the minimum lot size for the chart symbol. Order Type:   Choose between buy or sell. SL Points (0 = no SL): Set the stoploss to use a
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic trading system developed based on spike detection , Breaker Block structures , Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , and the Unicorn trading methodology . By integrating precise price action analysis with Poursamadi’s proprietary trading rules , this Expert Advisor identifies low-risk, high-probability entry and exit points , delivering structured and rule-based trading decisions directl
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilitários
INDICADOR DE PREÇO AO VIVO E LUCRO TOTAL PERFEITO PARA TRADING AO VIVO E COMPARTILHAMENTO DE TELA Projetado especificamente para day traders, scalpers e sessões de trading em transmissão ao vivo Este indicador profissional fornece exibição de preços em tempo real e rastreamento abrangente de lucros diretamente no seu gráfico - essencial para trading de alta frequência e transmissões de trading ao vivo. RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS EXIBIÇÃO DE PREÇO EM TEMPO REAL Atualizações de preço bid ao vivo a cada
FREE
Auto risk manager PRO MT5
Igor Chugay
Utilitários
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: o seu parceiro no trading Forex! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — versão para MT4 Versão demo + descrição detalhada Pare de perder dinheiro por causa das emoções! É hora de confiar a gestão de risco a um algoritmo profissional. Imagine a situação: o mercado se move rapidamente contra a sua posição enquanto você está dormindo, trabalhando ou passando tempo com a família. História comum? Com o Auto Risk Manager Pro — nunca mais! Vantagens: Abordagem revolucionária para gestão de
Quick Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
Utilitários
"Quick Copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. It copies master orders faster than "Just Copier" (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20920). Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente de Trading Multifuncional Mais de 66 ferramentas integradas para análise, gestão e automação das suas operações. O assistente combina gestão de risco, execução automatizada, análise de mercado e controle de posições em um único painel. Compatível com Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem este assistente Execução e gestão rápidas com um clique Cálculo automático de lote e risco com base no saldo Ordens inteligentes:
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Mais do autor
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicadores
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5) Professional candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing, strategy discipline, and EA/manual trade coordination. Purpose Accurate candle timing is critical for both discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can significantly impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity. The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear, real-time
FREE
Phoenix Spread Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicadores
Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5) Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points to help traders avoid poor entries during high-cost or illiquid market conditions. Purpose Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns. The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time vi
FREE
Close All Trades Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilitários
BOTÃO FECHAR TODAS AS OPERAÇÕES Ferramenta de saída de emergência com um clique para o MetaTrader 5. Fecha todas as posições instantaneamente durante mercados voláteis, problemas técnicos ou limpeza no final do dia. Objetivo Liquidação rápida da carteira quando o fechamento manual das posições é muito lento. Durante mercados voláteis, picos de notícias ou problemas na plataforma, fechar várias posições individualmente desperdiça tempo e aumenta as perdas. Este utilitário elimina esse ri
FREE
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicadores
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5) High-impact economic news countdown and calendar panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming market-moving events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes. Purpose Economic news releases are one of the biggest sources of unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls. The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar provides clear vi
FREE
Currency Strength Suite
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicadores
SUÍTE DE FORÇA DO OURO E MOEDAS Painel profissional com 7 guias para análise em tempo real da força das moedas, acompanhamento de correlações e inteligência de negociação baseada em sessões. Sem repintura. Configuração imediata. Visão geral A Suíte de Força das Moedas fornece uma análise abrangente de várias moedas por meio de sete painéis especializados. O sistema acompanha a força de 8 moedas mais o ouro, identifica correlações, analisa o desempenho das sessões e verifica oportunidades em v
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário