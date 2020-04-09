Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard (MT5)

Professional multi-EA portfolio monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Track and analyse multiple Expert Advisors in real time using magic numbers, with live open and closed P/L visibility.

Purpose

Running multiple Expert Advisors without consolidated oversight creates blind spots in risk, performance, and exposure. Monitoring EAs individually wastes time and increases the chance of missed drawdown, runaway strategies, or silent failures.

The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard provides a centralised, real-time overview of your entire EA portfolio, allowing instant visibility into which strategies are live, profitable, inactive, or underperforming.

Use Cases

Monitoring multiple EAs from a single chart

Prop firm traders managing multi-EA challenge accounts

Portfolio-level risk and exposure awareness

Identifying inactive or stalled EAs

Comparing live EA performance in real time

Manual oversight alongside automated trading

Performance auditing and strategy rotation

Features

Real-time magic number detection

Tracks 5–15 Expert Advisors (default: 5, max: 15)

Live open P/L per EA

Closed P/L tracking per EA

Aggregate portfolio P/L summary

Live / inactive EA status indicator

Automatic discovery of magic numbers

Optional manual magic number list

Clean, professional Phoenix-style dashboard

Zero configuration required for auto-detection

How It Works

The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard scans the account for open positions and recent trade history.

It then:

Detects all active magic numbers (EAs) Aggregates open positions and floating P/L Calculates closed trade performance Tracks EA activity status (LIVE / INACTIVE) Displays a unified dashboard updated in real time

All calculations are synced to broker server data for accuracy.

Technical Specifications

Dashboard Type: Chart-based indicator panel

Update Method: Timer-based (configurable interval)

Magic Number Capacity: Default: 5 Maximum: 15 (hard-limited to prevent panel overflow)

Profit Display: Open P/L, Closed P/L, Total P/L

Time Reference: Broker server time

Resource Usage: Optimised for low CPU usage

Compatibility: All MT5 symbols and brokers

Installation

Download from MQL5 Market

Attach to any MT5 chart

Dashboard appears instantly

No setup required for automatic detection.

Optional manual magic number input available.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

Active trading account (demo or live)

Internet connection

Important Notes

This is a custom indicator , not an EA

Displays data for the current trading account only

Magic numbers are detected automatically by default

Manual trades (Magic 0) can be included or excluded

Panel size depends on number of magic numbers displayed

Keep chart open for continuous monitoring

Version Information

Version: 1.00

Edition: FREE

Professional-grade portfolio monitoring with core functionality included.

Feedback & Reviews

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a 5-star review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new free & paid tools — we build more of what traders actually value.





Support





Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.





