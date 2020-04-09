Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard

Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard (MT5)

Professional multi-EA portfolio monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Track and analyse multiple Expert Advisors in real time using magic numbers, with live open and closed P/L visibility.

Purpose

Running multiple Expert Advisors without consolidated oversight creates blind spots in risk, performance, and exposure. Monitoring EAs individually wastes time and increases the chance of missed drawdown, runaway strategies, or silent failures.

The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard provides a centralised, real-time overview of your entire EA portfolio, allowing instant visibility into which strategies are live, profitable, inactive, or underperforming.

Use Cases

  • Monitoring multiple EAs from a single chart

  • Prop firm traders managing multi-EA challenge accounts

  • Portfolio-level risk and exposure awareness

  • Identifying inactive or stalled EAs

  • Comparing live EA performance in real time

  • Manual oversight alongside automated trading

  • Performance auditing and strategy rotation

Features

  • Real-time magic number detection

  • Tracks 5–15 Expert Advisors (default: 5, max: 15)

  • Live open P/L per EA

  • Closed P/L tracking per EA

  • Aggregate portfolio P/L summary

  • Live / inactive EA status indicator

  • Automatic discovery of magic numbers

  • Optional manual magic number list

  • Clean, professional Phoenix-style dashboard

  • Zero configuration required for auto-detection

How It Works

The Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard scans the account for open positions and recent trade history.

It then:

  1. Detects all active magic numbers (EAs)

  2. Aggregates open positions and floating P/L

  3. Calculates closed trade performance

  4. Tracks EA activity status (LIVE / INACTIVE)

  5. Displays a unified dashboard updated in real time

All calculations are synced to broker server data for accuracy.

Technical Specifications

  • Dashboard Type: Chart-based indicator panel

  • Update Method: Timer-based (configurable interval)

  • Magic Number Capacity:

    • Default: 5

    • Maximum: 15 (hard-limited to prevent panel overflow)

  • Profit Display: Open P/L, Closed P/L, Total P/L

  • Time Reference: Broker server time

  • Resource Usage: Optimised for low CPU usage

  • Compatibility: All MT5 symbols and brokers

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Attach to any MT5 chart

  • Dashboard appears instantly

No setup required for automatic detection.
Optional manual magic number input available.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is a custom indicator, not an EA

  • Displays data for the current trading account only

  • Magic numbers are detected automatically by default

  • Manual trades (Magic 0) can be included or excluded

  • Panel size depends on number of magic numbers displayed

  • Keep chart open for continuous monitoring

Version Information

Version: 1.00
Edition: FREE
Professional-grade portfolio monitoring with core functionality included.

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.
Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


