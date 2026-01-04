Fx Trade Monitor

Fx Trade Monitor – Professional Strategy Tracker & Risk Manager

A powerful, free utility to monitor open/closed trades, visualize history, and manage risk with advanced Drawdown Alerts. Includes Excel-ready CSV export.

Fx Trade Monitor is an essential dashboard tool designed for both manual traders and EA users. It provides a crystal-clear overview of your trading performance directly on the chart, filtering by Magic Number or Comment. Unlike simple info panels, this tool focuses heavily on Risk Management and Performance Analysis.

It is completely FREE to use.

Key Features:

1. Professional On-Chart Dashboard

  • Get real-time statistics on Open Trades (Count, Lots, Current PnL, Fixed PnL).
  • Detailed breakdown of Closed Trades (Longs, Shorts, Winners, Losers).
  • Tracks Net Profit and Total Trades instantly. **Net Profit Calculation:** The PnL shown always reflects your NET result, as it subtracts all Commissions and includes/subtracts all Swaps (Overnight/Rollover Fees).

2. Advanced Risk Management (Drawdown Alerts)

Protect your capital with professional-grade drawdown monitoring. The tool calculates your Drawdown in real-time based on closed equity.

  • Two Calculation Modes: Choose between Currency (fixed amount) or Percent (%) of the balance.
  • Initial Drawdown Limit: Sets a hard floor limit for your strategy.
  • Trailing Drawdown Limit: Tracks your highest equity peak (High-Water Mark). If the strategy gives back too much profit from the peak, you get alerted.
  • Smart Alerts: Receive Popup and Sound alerts immediately when a limit is breached. The panel changes color (Green/Orange/Red) to reflect your safety status.

3. Visual Trade History

  • Automatically draws Entry/Exit arrows and connecting trendlines for historical trades on the chart.
  • Clearly distinguishes between profitable (Green) and losing (Red) trades.

4. Advanced CSV Export (Excel Ready)

  • Export your trading history with a single click.
  • Exclusive Feature: The CSV includes a pre-calculated "Balance Curve" column. Simply open the file in Excel, select this column, and insert a Line Chart to instantly visualize your strategy's growth curve.
  • Smart file handling: Automatically creates new files or overwrites existing ones intelligently.

Who is this for?

  • Algo Traders: Use the Magic Number filter to monitor specific EAs individually.
  • Manual Traders: Use the Comment filter to tag trades with different strategies (e.g., "Price Action," "Scalp EURUSD," "News Trade"). Keep track of your daily/weekly performance for each method and stick to your risk limits.
  • Prop Firm Traders: Use the Trailing Drawdown feature to practice sticking to strict drawdown rules.

Input Parameters:

  • Filter Settings: Filter by Magic Number or Comment.
  • Panel Settings: Customize corner position, font size, and history depth.
  • Risk Settings: Select Risk Unit (Currency/Percent), set Initial and Trailing DD limits.
  • Alert Settings: Enable/Disable Popup or Sound alerts.
  • Export Settings: Decimal format options for CSV compatibility.

**MAXIMIZE YOUR TRADING PERFORMANCE** 

The Fx Trade Monitor is your essential companion for disciplined trading. If you are looking for strategies to analyze, check out my proven Expert Advisor portfolio:

**Golden Nights EA: The 900%+ Performer!**

 This is the strategy that has proven its strength, achieving a verified performance of over 900% growth. Analyze its live stats with the Fx Trade Monitor today! See the Performance: [LINK TO GOLDEN NIGHTS EA

View All My High-Performance Trading Tools: [PRODUCTS PAGE]


