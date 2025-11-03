Neuro Edge
- Experts
- Agus Wahyu Pratomo
- Versione: 1.20
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor
NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior.
Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions.
NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets.
⚙️ Core Features:
-
Adaptive Trend Detection
-
Intelligent Averaging Module (if needed)
-
Low Drawdown Scalping Engine
-
Multi-pair Ready
-
Optimized for EURUSD
-
Minimum $500
-
My Recommendation is $1000 minimum