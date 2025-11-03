Neuro Edge

NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior.
Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions.
NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets.

⚙️ Core Features:

  • Adaptive Trend Detection

  • Intelligent Averaging Module (if needed)

  • Low Drawdown Scalping Engine

  • Multi-pair Ready

  • Optimized for EURUSD

  • Minimum $500

  • My Recommendation is $1000 minimum

  • Live Result Go Here
  • (Important) setfile should be used to get optimal results
  • Please Download the Setfile here



