Golden Mind EA – Adaptive Grid Trading for GOLD

Golden Mind EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that utilizes a dynamic BUY-only grid strategy, designed exclusively for GOLD (XAU/USD) trading. What sets this EA apart from traditional grid trading systems is its intelligent pair-based position closure logic. Instead of relying on fixed take-profit levels, Golden Mind EA calculates the profit difference between pairs of trades and closes them when the profit threshold is met, ensuring that profits are locked in even during ranging or choppy market conditions.

Recommended for GOLD M1 Timeframe

This EA is optimized for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M1 timeframe, where quick and adaptive decision-making is essential to capitalize on short-term price movements.

For optimal safety, we recommend using a 0.01 lot cent account with at least €300, or a standard account with €30,000+ (leverage 1:500 or higher).

Settings Overview (Golden Mind EA)

Initial Lot

Starting trade size (e.g., 0.01).

Initial Lot Take Profit

TP for the first trade in account currency (0 = off).

Lot Multiplier

Increases lot size for each new grid entry (min 1.5).

Grid Step (pips)

Distance between trades in the grid (e.g., 500).

Grid Step Multiplier

Dynamically increases grid distance for each subsequent trade (1.0 = fixed distance).

Minutes Between Trades

Wait time before opening a new trade.

Close Profit Diff

Minimum profit difference to trigger pair closure.

Basket Take Profit

TP for all trades combined (0 = off).

Max Risk (%)

Limits exposure per trade based on account balance.

Daily Profit Target

Stops trading for the day once reached (0 = off).

Trading Start Time

Hour and minute to begin trading each day.

Magic Number

Unique ID to separate trades from other EAs.

Use Stop Loss

Enable/disable emergency stop loss protection (recommended ON).

Stop Loss (pips)

Emergency stop loss distance in pips for each position.

Key Features

Adaptive grid system that automatically adjusts trade distances and lot sizes based on market conditions.

Pair-based profit logic that closes trade pairs when combined profit reaches the target.

Dynamic risk management including position sizing, margin checks, and daily limits.

Optimization for fast-moving Gold markets on the M1 timeframe.

Safety protections including margin monitoring, negative free margin detection, and risk per trade limits.

Important Notes

High-Risk Strategy: As with most grid-based systems, this EA can increase exposure during unfavorable market conditions, potentially amplifying losses.

Dynamic Position Management: The EA uses intelligent pair-based closure instead of traditional TP/SL, but includes emergency stop loss for capital protection.

Demo Testing Recommended: Always test settings in a demo environment before live trading, as performance may vary with different market conditions.

Capital Requirements: Proper account sizing is crucial; insufficient capital may trigger margin calls during extended drawdown periods.

Disclaimer

This EA is intended for educational and entertainment purposes only. Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

You are fully responsible for your trading decisions, and the developer assumes no liability for any losses incurred.

Use at your own risk.



Recommendations

Monitor trades and avoid leaving the EA unattended for extended periods.

Start with low initial lot sizes and thoroughly test your settings in demo mode before live trading.

Ideal for markets that move within a range or exhibit mean-reverting behavior.

Use safety features such as Stop Loss and set appropriate Max Risk based on your tolerance.

Check performance regularly and adjust parameters if market conditions change significantly.

No Profit Guarantees

CFDs are high-risk instruments that may result in the loss of your entire investment.