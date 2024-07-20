Golden Thunder

Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading

Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively.

We're celebrating the autumn season with a special offer — the price of Golden Thunder EA has been reduced by 40% for a limited time. Don’t miss the chance to get it at a discounted price.

Key Features:

  • Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points.
  • Advanced Filters: Includes time filters, break-even levels, virtual stop loss, trailing stop, and spread filters to ensure optimal performance.
  • Trade Management: Allows you to enable or disable buy and sell orders and includes a lot size calculator based on equity percentage.
  • Safe Strategy: No grid or martingale; only a stable, steady growth strategy optimized for consistent returns.
  • Technical Specifications: Designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) with a minimum deposit requirement of $100. Ensures the best results with a fast VPS, low spread, and quick execution broker.
My personal recommendation is IC Markets or IC Trading paired with the MQL5 VPS service. This combination offers a lightning-fast ping of just 0.6 ms, ensuring ultra-low latency and precise trade execution. Based on my experience, there are no delays in order execution, and the results closely mirror backtesting performance, providing reliability and consistency in trading.
      Settings of the results shown in the images: IC Markets broker, Raw Account, $10,000 deposit, using real tick data from July 3, 2023: Setting

        Input Settings:

        1. Risk Management:
          • Fixed_Lot: Fixed lot size per trade. Default: 0.01.
          • Auto_Lot: Automatically calculate lot size based on risk. Default: false.
          • Risk_Per_Trade: Risk percentage per trade. Default: 3.0.
        2. Trading Settings:
          • Buy_Orders: Enable buying orders. Default: true.
          • Sell_Orders: Enable selling orders. Default: true.
          • Virtual_Stop_Loss: Virtual stop loss in pips. Default: 20.0.
          • Security_Stop: Maximum stop loss in pips. Default: 150.0.
          • Take_Profit: Take profit in pips. Default: 100.0.
          • Breakeven: Enable breakeven functionality. Default: true.
          • Breakeven_Point: Breakeven activation point in pips. Default: 1.0.
          • Breakeven_Offset: Pips to move stop loss beyond the breakeven point to cover potential costs. Default: 0.1.
          • Trailing_Stop: Enable trailing stop. Default: true.
          • Trailing_Start: Pips to start trailing stop. Default: 4.0.
          • Trailing_Distance: Distance in pips for trailing stop. Default: 3.0.
          • Trailing_Step: Step in pips for trailing stop. Default: 0.1.
          • Add_Commission: Add commission to calculations. Default: false.
          • Commission_USD_Per_Lot: Enter commission per lot per side. The EA will automatically multiply this by two to account for both opening and closing trades. Default: 3.5.
          • Timeframe: Recommended timeframe. Default: PERIOD_M30.
          • Spread_Filter: Enable spread filter. Default: true.
          • Max_Spread: Maximum allowed spread in pips. Default: 2.0.
        3. Time Filter:
          • Enable_Day: Enable trading on specified day. Default: true.
          • Start_Time: Trading start time for the day.
          • End_Time: Trading end time for the day.

        Important Note:  The time filter is set for GMT+3 during daylight saving time (summer) and GMT+2 during standard time (winter). If your broker’s server time differs from this, you will need to adjust it manually in the settings.

        As a scalping expert, selecting the right broker is crucial. Ensure to use real tick data for backtesting to get the most accurate results.

        Why Choose Golden Thunder? Golden Thunder is not just an Expert Advisor, it's your strategic partner in navigating the volatile gold market. With its sophisticated features and precision, it helps you achieve consistent scalping success.

        Get Started Today: Download Golden Thunder now and elevate your gold trading game. Don’t forget to leave a review to support further development. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us via private message: Contact

        Wishing you successful trading!


        Filtro:
        Atanas Todorov
        23
        Atanas Todorov 2025.03.25 17:25 
         

        L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

        Adam Zolei
        101097
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Adam Zolei 2025.03.25 20:42
        Thank you, Atanas! I really appreciate your feedback. Wishing you great success with the EA!
        Strike1983
        539
        Strike1983 2024.07.24 05:41 
         

        L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

        Adam Zolei
        101097
        Risposta dello sviluppatore Adam Zolei 2024.07.24 07:54
        Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! I'm glad I could assist you with your questions. Please feel free to update your review as you continue using the EA. Wishing you great success in your trading journey!
        Rispondi alla recensione