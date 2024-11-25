Golden Thunder Basic MT4

Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge.

Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuable experience in gold trading strategies.

Key Features of Golden Thunder Basic:

Intraday Scalping Strategy : Optimized for the M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder Basic identifies intraday breakout points to capture maximum market opportunities.

Limitations : In the Basic version, the lot size is capped at 0.1 lots.

Safe Strategy : No grid or martingale; only a stable, steady growth strategy optimized for consistent returns.

Comprehensive Security Features : Includes virtual stop loss, breakeven functionality, trailing stop, time filter, and spread filter for enhanced safety.

Technical Specifications: Specially designed for gold (XAUUSD), with a recommended minimum deposit of $100. Ideal for testing with brokers that offer low spreads and fast execution, combined with a reliable VPS.

Additional Information:

Golden Thunder Basic includes all essential settings and customizable parameters, allowing you to test the robot’s efficiency in real trading scenarios. It provides flexible options for risk management, lot size configuration, and trading hours to meet your individual needs.

Upgrade to the Full Version for Unlimited Potential

Upgrade your Golden Thunder robot to the full version and enjoy expanded capabilities:

Automatic Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance percentage for strategic risk management.

The premium Golden Thunder version is a powerful tool for gold traders, offering flexibility and safety in the volatile market.

[Link to the Full Version]

Whether you are new to gold trading or an experienced trader looking to refine your strategy, Golden Thunder Basic offers a great opportunity to get started. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us!

Wishing you successful trading!



