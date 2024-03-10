RSI GridMaster MT4

5

RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor

Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing.

This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism.

With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your personal trading style and different market conditions, making it suitable for both conservative and experienced traders.


Live results


Latest Update: More Power, Flexibility & Compliance

The latest version introduces several major upgrades designed to enhance performance, flexibility, and compatibility:

  • FIFO Compliance: Now fully compatible with U.S. FIFO trading rules.
  • Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.
  • Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.
  • Flexible Risk Calculation: Choose whether your risk is calculated based on Balance or Equity.
  • Expanded Loss-Cutting Options: Three new customizable modes for limiting losses — by pips, by balance percentage, or by account currency amount.
  • Weekend Trading for Crypto: Option to enable weekend trading, ideal for cryptocurrency markets.
  • General Improvements: Optimized performance, enhanced stability, and several minor bug fixes.


Key Features:

  • Automatic Lot Sizing – Dynamically adjusts lot sizes according to your chosen settings.
  • Order Direction Control – Option to disable buy or sell orders individually.
  • Trading Time Filter – Customize trading hours and sessions.
  • Maximum Open Positions – Define a limit for simultaneous open trades.
  • Loss Limitation – Manage risk with predefined loss thresholds.
  • Trailing Stop – Secure profits with automatic trailing stops.
  • Martingale Option – For advanced users who prefer higher-risk strategies.


Recommendations:

  • Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 per pair (Risk = 1)
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation
  • Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker

Upgrade your trading strategy today with the RSI GridMaster EA – now more advanced, flexible, and powerful than ever before.

If you need help or have any questions, don’t hesitate to send me a private message.

Successful trading!



Recensioni 1
zjd_77
42
zjd_77 2025.02.15 15:33 
 

非常好，非常强大

Prodotti consigliati
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Experts
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
Artificial Neural Network Pro
Vladimir Tkach
4 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
Bull Bat MT4
Ryuki Ohno
Experts
Questo Expert Advisor (EA)   si basa su una logica semplice ma solida: rileva la distanza tra due medie mobili esponenziali (EMA20 e EMA200) e il momento in cui il prezzo attraversa l'EMA200 per aprire una posizione nella direzione del trend. È progettato per individuare mercati con forte tendenza e seguire il trend per ottenere ampi movimenti di prezzo. Parametri consigliati: Coppia di valute:   USDJPY Timeframe:   H1 (modificabile in base ai risultati del backtest) Tipo di conto consigliato:  
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Golden Buzzer
Moses Ngala Charo
Experts
Overview: Golden Buzzer is a two-in-one Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It executes trades using two complementary strategies , referred to as Strategy 1 and Strategy 2 . Both strategies are built on similar trading principles but differ in execution style, allowing for dynamic and diversified trading behavior. You can configure the EA to run Strategy 1 , Strategy 2 , or both simultaneously , giving traders full flexibility over
Mind the Gaps
Staffan Ofwerman
Experts
This Expert Advisor is using three Moving Averages to find the direction of the trend. There is three different Moving Averages that has to be in the right order and the EA is looking for this in different timeframes to make sure it's in the order to trade. Then the EA will look for both the Stochastic and RSI in different timeframes before everything is looking good. Now it will take a BUY or SELL trade, depending on the indicators. It will set the Stop Loss and Take Profit depending on the hig
Excavator Trend Reversal EA
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
The Excavator Trend Reversal is an automated trend reversal catcher  that uses two moving average to determine next reversal trend  it is not a martingale strategy  The EA will find the best entry and exit points based on  the current market trend The EA uses a unique  entry method, . Each order has a fixed stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP), leaving enough room to deal with sudden market conditions Recommended assets   JUMPS100  Timeframe H1 Minimum deposit $100 IMPORTANT! After the purchase p
Stochastic Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (5)
Experts
How it works? This EA trades with Stochastic   Signal Line  and  Base Line  crossovers. Stochastic  will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a buy position if the Signal Line  crosses below  Base Line and base line is below the Buy below crossover level. Opens a sell position if the Signal Line  crosses above
Time Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA
Suyanto
Experts
Time Range Breakout and Reversal MT4 EA by SK What this EA does: It find the high and low from a specified range period of time and trade using that range. The EA trade on that range breakout. But If the range size is bigger than max range size specified by user, user can add distance pts to activate Reversal Trade Strategy. If the range size is big and price swing inside the range, reversal trade can capitalize on that. It has the option to trade as soon as the time range ended or wait until
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Moving Average protec
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Moving Average protec ====================================== The Robot is based on one standard moving average Indicator.No other Indicator required ========================================== The ea is based on a simple Moving average crossover.The default settings are already profitable.But you can change the settings and decide which averages you wan to  cross. =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has
Gold Ranger
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Ranger is a fully automatic trading robot. It uses market trend to send orders and uses averaging only for recovery purposes. This robot is specifically designed for Gold or XAUUSD with H1 time frame, but it also can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs. Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. direct - Open position direction. Lotsize - Lot size. AutoLots - True will turn on auto lot calculation.
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Ilan EA
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan  EA Ilan  EA is an analog of the expert Advisor, with the addition of many additional logic and trading options, with the left settings of the expert Advisor . The EA trades using the martingale system with an increase in subsequent lots in a series of orders in order to average them. The robot places the first order based on the signals of the built-in indicator. or signals from the user's own indicator (it is possible to embed it in the expert Advisor). The EA also has the ability to st
Alligator Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as BuyJawsperiod1, BuyJawsshift1, BuyTeethsperiod1, BuyTeethsshift1,   BuyLipssperiod1, BuyLipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyJawsperiod2, BuyJawsshift2, BuyTeethsperiod2, BuyTeethsshift2,   BuyLipssperiod2, BuyLipssshift2, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyJawsperiod3, BuyJawsshift3, BuyTeethsperiod3, BuyTeethsshift3,   BuyLipssperiod3, BuyLipssshift3, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellJawsperiod1, Sell
MarketReact EA
Mohd Hakim Johari
Experts
MarketReact EA: The Multi-Strategy Trading Engine Why settle for a fixed, one-dimensional EA? Most automated systems lock you into a single, rigid strategy. In a market that constantly changes, you need a tool that adapts with it. MarketReact EA is a professional-grade trading system built for ultimate flexibility. It allows you to build your own custom trading signal by combining three of the most trusted technical indicators. Whether you are an aggressive grid trader or a disciplined single-e
Alligator Trend Trader Pro
Kiril Spiridonov
Experts
The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend.  Pros : Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements. Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart. Cons : Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions. ** Past performance is not a guarante
Stochastic Crossover
Erwin Rustandi
Experts
Expert Advisor Description - Basically, EA will open position in case of cross between main line and signal line on stochastic.  - Unique to this EA, using the two pre-set stochastic so that the EA can open the trade position.  - The first stochastic determines the cross, while the second stochastic determines the overbought or oversold levels. - all buy positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered the overbought area - all sell positions will be closed, if the stochastic has entered
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Hamster Original
Himma Youssef
Experts
Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
Smart Grid Pro
Erik Shahazizyan
Experts
The advisor is based on a grid strategy and order averaging, is universal and can work on any currency pairs, depending on the settings, it is important to find out the range of price fluctuations for a specific currency bet over the last 2-3 months. During important news, it is recommended to set a high timeframe. The advisor has clear and easily manageable settings; you can configure the accuracy of averaging, the number of orders after which the martingale will work, and limit the number of
Galeri Forex MT4
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Experts
Galeriforex automatic trading advisor is an EA based on MA logic cross with RSI filter and stochastic, logic that is fairly ancient but produces consistent profits and long-term life I hope you provide reviews and comments so that ea Galeri forex can continue to grow and get the latest updates Supported currency pairs: Major Pair Recommended timeframe: M5 - H1 Recommended Preset Settings: I included in the google drive link Preset input recommendations? download here:   Click Here Requirements
EA Macd Martingale
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
Creating a trading strategy using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator can be a powerful tool for traders looking to identify trends and potential entry/exit points in the financial markets. Here's a simple MACD-based trading strategy: Strategy Name: MACD Trend-Following Strategy Timeframe: This strategy can be applied to various timeframes, but it's commonly used on daily or 4-hour charts. Indicators: MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): This consists of three com
Stochastic Momentum Index EA
Jason Edward Todt
Experts
Stochastic Momentum Index is an adaptation of the classic Stochastic Oscillator that smoothes out the stochastic oscillations. This indicator is calculated by comparing the currency price relative to the average of an N number of periods. Then instead of plotting these values directly, We smooth them out using a MACD, Multiple Moving Averages and RSI indicators and then the values plotted to form the Stochastic Momentum Index. When the closing price is greater than the average of the range, the
Breakout High Volatility
Nezir Hyka
Experts
Breakout Strategy with Fixed Distance Pending Orders – Expert Advisor This Expert Advisor places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a predefined fixed distance from the current market price, aiming to capture clean breakout moves while filtering out noise and false signals. The strategy is designed to operate on higher timeframes (H1 and above), reducing intraday market noise and improving the reliability of breakout signals. Position sizing is fully automated based on your selected risk percentag
Envelopes Plus
Martin Klvana
Experts
La strategia di trading si basa sulla banda media mobile. Utilizza la direzione di uscita della banda per determinare la tendenza. Segnali commerciali: Segnale di acquisto: (Bid > banda media mobile) * Presupposto del movimento opposto * Filtro di microtrend (trend al rialzo). Segnale di vendita: (Ask < Banda media mobile) * Precondizione di movimento opposto * Filtro di microtrend (trend al ribasso).
FxAdvisorLimit
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
Multi-currency Expert Advisor. The Expert Advisor consists of three popular indicators (Moving Average, Stochastic, and MACD). It is possible to use all three indicators together or separately. Trading takes place with pending Limit orders. The EA uses profit averaging for the current open BUY and SELL orders. The Expert Advisor settings are very simple and have all the necessary functions, both for trading and for indicators. Basic Expert settings           Magic - magic number of the orde
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (61)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $225 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1057)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (34)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con OpenAI Martini AI EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD e USDCHF. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività scalabile. Martini AI EA integra una strategia di scalping disciplinata, potenziata da reti neurali, apprendimento automatico e analisi basate sull'intelligenza artificiale, basate sulla più recente tecnologia ChatGPT. Questo garantisce un processo decisionale adattivo
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (92)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Pure AI MT4
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experts
Consulente di trading unico per EURUSD Si basa su un'architettura in cui ogni decisione di trading non è formata da un algoritmo monolitico, ma dall'interazione di blocchi logici indipendenti: filtri indicatori, condizioni di ingresso, uscite e regole di controllo. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere la guida all'installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione. Caratteristiche principali: modularità e flessibilità Il consulente è implementato come un insiem
Squid X MT4
Duy Van Nguy
Experts
Squid X – Lo Scalper di Precisione per XAUUSD Segnale live: Clicca qui Versione MT5: Scaricala qui Offerta speciale di lancio: Nei primi 3 giorni dopo il rilascio della versione MT4, Squid X sarà disponibile al prezzo scontato di $399, per poi tornare al prezzo normale di $777 — lo stesso della versione MT5. Ciao trader! Sono Squid X, un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, progettato specificamente per il trading sull’oro (XAU/USD). Il mio nucleo si basa sulla pura azione del prezzo, su
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.67 (3)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.79 (14)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.43 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
BB Scalping Expert è il mio ultimo, potente capolavoro di breakout/scalping e non-martingala per fare trading sull'oro con precisione! Questo sistema sfrutta i breakout utilizzando la combinazione delle bande di Bollinger e dell'indicatore a zig-zag. Vengono piazzati più ordini pendenti al massimo e al minimo delle bande di Bollinger; quando si attiva, viene attivato un trailing stop che segue il prezzo di breakout fino a quando gli ordini non vengono fermati. L'EA utilizza l'indicatore a zig-za
Altri dall’autore
Moving Average Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.44 (18)
Indicatori
Se utilizzi le medie mobili nella tua strategia di trading, allora questo indicatore può esserti molto utile. Fornisce segnali all'incrocio di due medie mobili, invia avvisi sonori, visualizza notifiche sulla piattaforma di trading e invia anche una email sull'evento. Viene fornito con impostazioni facilmente personalizzabili per adattarsi al tuo stile e strategia di trading. Parametri regolabili: Media Mobile Veloce (Fast MA) Media Mobile Lenta (Slow MA) Invio Email (Send_Email) Avvisi Sonori
FREE
RSI GridMaster Mini
Adam Zolei
4.88 (8)
Experts
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini, the freely available compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster. This robot operates based on the RSI indicator with a grid strategy, allowing for continuous trading in response to market movements. The Mini version comes with a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the hourly time frame. In this version, the number of settings has been minimized to simplify and streamline the trading process. You can find the full version by clicking here
FREE
MACD Signal alert
Adam Zolei
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
Questo è un indicatore di trend basato su MACD, che fornisce segnali di acquisto quando sopra la media mobile a 200 periodi (200 MA) e segnali di vendita quando sotto. Il segnale viene generato quando il MACD attraversa la linea zero. L'indicatore visualizza anche un livello di supporto e resistenza che può essere utilizzato come stop loss. I parametri regolabili includono il periodo della media mobile (MA), il MACD fast EMA, il MACD slow EMA e l'intervallo di supporto-resistenza. Viene tracciat
FREE
Golden Thunder Basic
Adam Zolei
4.75 (8)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuab
FREE
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (7)
Indicatori
Questo è un indicatore di trend basato su MACD, che fornisce segnali di acquisto quando sopra la media mobile a 200 periodi (200 MA) e segnali di vendita quando sotto. Il segnale viene generato quando il MACD attraversa la linea zero. L'indicatore visualizza anche un livello di supporto e resistenza che può essere utilizzato come stop loss. I parametri regolabili includono il periodo della media mobile (MA), il MACD fast EMA, il MACD slow EMA e l'intervallo di supporto-resistenza. Viene tracciat
FREE
Golden Nights
Adam Zolei
4.71 (7)
Experts
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Automatic trading time adjustment Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be customized.
Golden Thunder
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
Engulfing Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4 (6)
Indicatori
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
RSI GridMaster
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the culmination of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading tool leverages the RSI indicator to execute sell orders in overbought conditions and buy orders in oversold conditions, aiming for consistent profits through position averaging. With a wide range of customizable settings, you can tailor the EA to match your unique trading strategy and adapt to various market conditions. Live results Key Features: Automatic Lot Sizi
Golden Nights MT4
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Automatic trading time adjustment Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be customized.
Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
2 (1)
Indicatori
Se utilizzi le medie mobili nella tua strategia di trading, allora questo indicatore può esserti molto utile. Fornisce segnali all'incrocio di due medie mobili, invia avvisi sonori, visualizza notifiche sulla piattaforma di trading e invia anche una email sull'evento. Viene fornito con impostazioni facilmente personalizzabili per adattarsi al tuo stile e strategia di trading. Parametri regolabili: Media Mobile Veloce (Fast MA) Media Mobile Lenta (Slow MA) Invio Email (Send_Email) Avvisi Sonori
FREE
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
FREE
Jade Jaguar
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
Golden Thunder Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
1 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
FREE
RSI Grid Master Mini
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome! This is the RSI GridMaster Mini, the freely available compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster. This robot operates based on the RSI indicator with a grid strategy, allowing for continuous trading in response to market movements. The Mini version comes with a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the hourly time frame. In this version, the number of settings has been minimized to simplify and streamline the trading process. You can find the full version by clicking here
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert
Adam Zolei
Utilità
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
FREE
Support and Resistance Alert MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilità
Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
FREE
Trendline Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Utilità
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Jade Jaguar Basic
Adam Zolei
Experts
Jade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tuned
FREE
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicatori
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Manual Grid Assistant
Adam Zolei
Utilità
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
Jade Jaguar Basic MT4
Adam Zolei
Experts
J ade Jaguar Basic uses a sophisticated market analysis combining Moving Averages and RSI to pinpoint overbought or oversold conditions for precise trade entries. It incorporates an averaging strategy to enhance trade management and uses profit and loss control to close positions based on accumulated pips, equipped with spread and time filters for added precision. Optimized Trading Recommendations: The robot is tailored for EUR/USD and GBP/USD pairs, offering optimal performance. With fine-tune
FREE
Trend Line Trader Basic
Adam Zolei
Utilità
Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
FREE
Trend Line Break Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicatori
Questo è un semplice indicatore che fornisce un avviso in caso di rottura di una linea di tendenza. Può essere utile se sei abituato a utilizzare le linee di tendenza nel tuo trading. I parametri regolabili includono: Identificatore della candela: su quale candela emettere un segnale dopo una rottura E tre tipi di avvisi: Invia Email Avvisi uditivi Notifiche push Guarda questo video per imparare come impostare gli avvisi di notifica sul tuo telefono: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oO-3fMQ4
Ultimate TrendMaster
Adam Zolei
Utilità
Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilità
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Grid Assistant MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilità
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
RSI Signal Alert Indicator
Adam Zolei
5 (1)
Indicatori
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Golden Thunder EA
Adam Zolei
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Experts
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
Filtro:
zjd_77
42
zjd_77 2025.02.15 15:33 
 

非常好，非常强大

Adam Zolei
98740
Risposta dello sviluppatore Adam Zolei 2025.02.16 12:33
谢谢你的反馈！祝你交易顺利，利润丰厚！
Rispondi alla recensione