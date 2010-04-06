Manual Grid Assistant MT4
- Utilità
- Adam Zolei
- Versione: 2.7
- Attivazioni: 10
Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading!
The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk.
One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified profit is reached. Additionally, it features an automatic grid function to help open new positions at fixed pip intervals, as well as a martingale function to increase position size.
To minimize losses, the Manual Grid Assistant includes a stop-loss feature to protect your capital from excessive losses.
With the auto-trade function available in the settings, you can easily test the strategy in the strategy tester.
Settings explanation:
- Fix lot = 0.01: Need to specify for automatic position opening and one of the profit targets for martingale
- Maximum open trade = 14: Maximum allowed open trades
- Auto grid = false:
- Grid distance in pips = 30.0: Opens new orders at the specified fixed distances
- Profit in pips = 30.0: Closes all positions when the total pip value reaches the specified amount
- Profit in money = false:
- Profit = 30.0: Closes all open positions at the specified profit
- Martingale = false:
- Multiply lots = 2.0: Multiplier for the lot size
- Volume upper limit = 0.0: Here you can specify the maximum lot size
- Profit target per 001 lot size = 3.0: When martingale is enabled, profit can be specified in proportion to the fixed lot size
- Martingale fix profit = false:
- Martingale profit = 30.0: Closes trades when the specified profit is reached.
- Auto trading for testing = false: If enabled, you can test the settings in the strategy tester.
- Delete orders after profit = false: If the trade closes with a profit, this closes all pending orders.
- Cut loss = false: Enables closing losses
- Cut loss money = -1000: If the balance decreases by 1000, it closes all orders
Download the Manual Grid Assistant now and experience how it helps boost your trading results! Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.
Wishing you successful trading!