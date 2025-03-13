Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.

Signal

Features

ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Breakeven and trailing mechanisms

Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL

Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR

Spread filter

Drawdown protection

Automatic trading time adjustment

Optional recovery mode with risk control

Trading day filters

These features can be customized.

User Guide

Recommendation

Symbol : XAUUSD

Timeframe : Any

Minimum capital : 200 USD

Broker : Low-spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free preferred

Note: For brokers that do not use GMT+2 with daylight saving time (DST), please check the gold trading hours with your broker. Set the EA's trading time to match the last trading hour before market close.

You can find your broker's trading hours by right-clicking XAUUSD in the Market Watch window, selecting Specification, and checking the Trading Times field, as shown in the uploaded images.

To help with time adjustments, I've created a special indicator that automatically calculates the correct trading time offset for your broker - available here: Indicator

Operation

To use the EA:

Set the trading time

Choose fixed lot size or risk-based sizing

Set SL/TP or enable trailing functions

Activate optional filters

Enable or disable recovery mode

Once configured, the system runs automatically with minimal supervision.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Golden Nights EA includes features useful for meeting proprietary trading firm requirements:

Fixed daily risk limits

Customizable drawdown protection

Fully adjustable risk and trade settings

If you have any questions or would like assistance with setup, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 message system.