Smart Bulk Order Closer

Don't just "Close All". Close Smart.
The only script that lets you filter exits by specific PnL amount.

Standard scripts are blind; they close everything, good or bad.
Smart Bulk Order Closer gives you surgical precision. It allows you to define exactly  WHICH trades to close based on their current floating value.

🔥 The Killer Feature: PnL Threshold Filtering
Unlike other tools, this script features a Min_PnL_Amount input.

  • Secure Specific Profits: Want to close only trades that have made more than $10? Set the filter to 10.0, and the script will bank the big winners while letting smaller profits run.

  • Smart Loss Cutting: Want to close small losses but keep deep drawdowns open for recovery? Set the filter to -5.0, and it will close trades ranging from -$5 to 

    0 , i g n o r i n g t h e d e e p l o s s e s ( e . g . , − 0, ignoringthedeeplosses(e.g., 50).

🛠️ Core Features:

  1. Context Aware: Apply to the  Current Chart only or the  Entire Account.

  2. State Filtering: Close  Winners Only,  Losers Only, or  All.

  3. Direction Filtering: Close  Buy Only,  Sell Only, or  Both.

  4. Amount Filtering: The advanced logic that checks the actual $ value of the trade before closing.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • CurrentSymbolOnly: (True/False) Restrict action to the active chart symbol.

  • ProfitFilter: Choose between Close Winners Only, Close Losers Only, or Close All.

  • Direction: Filter by Buy or Sell orders.

  • Min_PnL_Amount: The threshold value ($). The script closes trades where the PnL is  greater than this number.

    • Example: 10.0 closes trades with profit > $10.

    Example: -4.0 closes trades with value > - 

              
        
        
        
        4 
        ( 
        e 
        . 
        g 
        . 
        , 
        4 (e.g., −3, -$1, $5...).

Why buy this utility?
Speed and control. In volatile markets, you don't have time to manually select specific trades to close. This tool does the math and execution in milliseconds.


