Smart Bulk Order Closer
Don't just "Close All". Close Smart.
The only script that lets you filter exits by specific PnL amount.
Standard scripts are blind; they close everything, good or bad.
Smart Bulk Order Closer gives you surgical precision. It allows you to define exactly WHICH trades to close based on their current floating value.
🔥 The Killer Feature: PnL Threshold Filtering
Unlike other tools, this script features a Min_PnL_Amount input.
Secure Specific Profits: Want to close only trades that have made more than $10? Set the filter to 10.0, and the script will bank the big winners while letting smaller profits run.
Smart Loss Cutting: Want to close small losses but keep deep drawdowns open for recovery? Set the filter to -5.0, and it will close trades ranging from -$5 to
0 , i g n o r i n g t h e d e e p l o s s e s ( e . g . , − 0, ignoringthedeeplosses(e.g., −50).
🛠️ Core Features:
Context Aware: Apply to the Current Chart only or the Entire Account.
State Filtering: Close Winners Only, Losers Only, or All.
Direction Filtering: Close Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both.
Amount Filtering: The advanced logic that checks the actual $ value of the trade before closing.
⚙️ Input Parameters:
CurrentSymbolOnly: (True/False) Restrict action to the active chart symbol.
ProfitFilter: Choose between Close Winners Only, Close Losers Only, or Close All.
Direction: Filter by Buy or Sell orders.
Min_PnL_Amount: The threshold value ($). The script closes trades where the PnL is greater than this number.
Example: 10.0 closes trades with profit > $10.
Example: -4.0 closes trades with value > -
4 ( e . g . , − 4(e.g., −3, -$1, $5...).
Why buy this utility?
Speed and control. In volatile markets, you don't have time to manually select specific trades to close. This tool does the math and execution in milliseconds.