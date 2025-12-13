Don't just "Close All". Close Smart.

The only script that lets you filter exits by specific PnL amount.

Standard scripts are blind; they close everything, good or bad.

Smart Bulk Order Closer gives you surgical precision. It allows you to define exactly WHICH trades to close based on their current floating value.

🔥 The Killer Feature: PnL Threshold Filtering

Unlike other tools, this script features a Min_PnL_Amount input.

Secure Specific Profits: Want to close only trades that have made more than $10? Set the filter to 10.0, and the script will bank the big winners while letting smaller profits run.

Smart Loss Cutting: Want to close small losses but keep deep drawdowns open for recovery? Set the filter to -5.0, and it will close trades ranging from -$5 to 0 , i g n o r i n g t h e d e e p l o s s e s ( e . g . , − 0, ignoringthedeeplosses(e.g., −50).

🛠️ Core Features:

Context Aware: Apply to the Current Chart only or the Entire Account. State Filtering: Close Winners Only, Losers Only, or All. Direction Filtering: Close Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both. Amount Filtering: The advanced logic that checks the actual $ value of the trade before closing.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

CurrentSymbolOnly: (True/False) Restrict action to the active chart symbol.

ProfitFilter: Choose between Close Winners Only, Close Losers Only, or Close All.

Direction: Filter by Buy or Sell orders.

Min_PnL_Amount: The threshold value ($). The script closes trades where the PnL is greater than this number. Example: 10.0 closes trades with profit > $10. Example: -4.0 closes trades with value > - 4 ( e . g . , − 4 (e.g., − 3, -$1, $5...).



Why buy this utility?

Speed and control. In volatile markets, you don't have time to manually select specific trades to close. This tool does the math and execution in milliseconds.