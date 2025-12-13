Smart Bulk Order Closer

MT5 Script – PnL-Based Trade Closer

Overview

Smart Bulk Order Closer is a script for MetaTrader 5 that closes open positions based on their current floating profit or loss in account currency.

The script executes once per attachment and only closes trades that meet the user-defined PnL conditions.

It does not run in the background, does not modify Stop Loss or Take Profit, and does not open trades.

Core Functionality

The script evaluates each position individually and applies the following filters:

PnL Threshold: Close trades only if floating profit or loss exceeds a defined amount.

Trade State: Close winning trades only, losing trades only, or all trades.

Direction: Close Buy orders only, Sell orders only, or both.

Symbol Scope: Apply to the current chart symbol only or all open symbols.

Input Parameters

CurrentSymbolOnly (true/false): Restrict execution to the active chart symbol.

ProfitFilter: Choose which trades to close (winning, losing, all).

Direction: Filter trades by Buy, Sell, or both.

Min_PnL_Amount: Minimum floating PnL required for closure. Example: 10.0 closes trades with profit > 10 units. Example: -4.0 closes trades with PnL > -4 while ignoring deeper losses.



Intended Users

Traders managing multiple positions, scalpers, and day traders who require selective trade closure based on profit and loss.

Important Notes