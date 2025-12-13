Smart Bulk Order Closer

Close trades intelligently based on real profit and loss conditions.

Manually closing trades one by one during fast market movements is inefficient and risky. Most standard scripts simply close all positions without considering whether a trade is profitable or losing.

Smart Bulk Order Closer is a precision utility designed to close trades selectively based on their current floating PnL value, giving traders full control over exits with a single execution.

Core Concept: PnL-Based Trade Filtering

This script evaluates each open position using its actual profit or loss amount in account currency before deciding whether it should be closed.

You define a minimum PnL threshold, and the script closes only the trades that meet your exact conditions.

Key Features

PnL Threshold Control

Close trades only when their floating profit or loss exceeds a defined value.

Trade State Filtering

Close winners only

Close losers only

Close all trades

Direction Filtering

Buy positions only

Sell positions only

Both directions

Symbol Scope Control

Current chart symbol only

All open symbols across the account

Fast and Safe Execution

Each trade is processed individually, ensuring accurate and controlled execution without unintended closures.

Input Parameters Explained

CurrentSymbolOnly (true / false)

Restricts execution to the active chart symbol only.

ProfitFilter

Defines whether to close winning trades, losing trades, or all open trades.

Direction

Filters trades by Buy orders, Sell orders, or both.

Min_PnL_Amount

Sets the minimum floating PnL required for a trade to be closed.

Examples:

10.0 closes trades with profit greater than 10 units of account currency.

-4.0 closes trades with floating value greater than -4

(for example: -3, -1, 5), while ignoring deeper losses such as -50.

Intended Use

This script is suitable for scalpers, day traders, and traders managing multiple positions who require precise and selective trade exits based on profit and loss conditions.

Important Notes