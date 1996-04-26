Close Manager


One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5

The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click.
Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently.

Key Features

  • Close All Trades – instantly close every open position

  • Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running

  • Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions while keeping BUY trades running

  • Close Winning Trades – lock in profits by closing only trades currently in profit

  • Close Losing Trades – cut losses quickly by closing only negative positions

  • Delete Pending Orders – cancel all unfilled orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, etc.)

  • Scope Control – decide if buttons affect all symbols or only the current chart symbol

  • (New version 7.4) The panel is now movable. Simple click the small dot upper left side on the header and drag.

  • (New version 7.4) Alert WARNING Before CLOSING ALL TRADES.

Input Parameters 

  • Management Scope: Close_AllSymbols or Close_CurrentSymbol - Simple and Easy set up. Just select either to manage all symbols or the current symbol.

Why Traders Use It

  • Saves valuable time when managing multiple trades

  • Reduces mistakes during high volatility

  • Helps lock in profits or cut losses instantly

  • Lightweight, reliable, and non-intrusive to your trading strategy

Future Updates

  • Magic Number Filter

  • Profit/Loss Thresholds

  • Trailing Close Feature

  • Hotkey Support

  • Mobile Integration

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Works on all brokers and account types.


Altri dall’autore
Chart Navigator Pro
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilità
Introducing the   Elite Chart Navigator   — your ultimate MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize multi-symbol trading with seamless chart navigation and superior usability. Product Overview The   Elite Chart Navigator EA   is a sophisticated trading utility enabling rapid switching between multiple trading pairs through an intuitive on-chart button interface. Built for professional traders managing numerous instruments, this EA dramatically improves workflow efficiency, ensuring
FREE
Reverse Trader
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilità
ELITE REVERSE TRADER (MT5) Instantly hedge or invert any trade opened on your account—manual or EA. Reverse Mirror EA monitors your live positions and opens an opposite trade using your chosen lot mode (Fixed or Multiplier). When the original position is closed (manual close, SL/TP hit, EA exit—any method), the mirrored position closes automatically. Because it runs in the same terminal, it reacts faster than third-party copy tools. WHY THIS MATTERS It is widely cited that a large majority of
FREE
Close Trade Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilità
Close Manager Buttons EA (MT4 Version) One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 4 This is the MT4 edition of the Close Manager Buttons EA, built for traders who want instant control over their trades in MetaTrader 4. The features are identical to the MT5 version, making it easy to manage trades across both platforms. Key Features Close All Trades – instantly close every open position Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions Close Winning Tra
FREE
Hardstop Risk Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
Utilità
Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of prot
