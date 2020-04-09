Daily PnL Notifier

🔔 Daily PnL Notifier – Get Telegram alerts when your daily profit or loss target is reached!

Looking for a simple, fast, and reliable way to monitor your daily performance on MetaTrader 5?
Daily PnL Notifier is the tool you need.

✔️ Key features:

  • Sends an instant Telegram notification when your account hits a custom profit or loss threshold.

  • Fully customizable: you set your own daily gain or loss limits.

  • Ultra simple: minimal interface, no useless settings.

  • Works on all accounts (demo or live) – 1 chart = 1 account tracked.

  • Lightweight, fast, and does not affect your trading performance.

🎯 Whether you're a manual or algorithmic trader, this tool helps you stay in control of your daily risk, even remotely.

📲 No more guessing – get notified directly on your phone via Telegram.

➡️ Easy to set up (instructions included) – Fast support if needed.


