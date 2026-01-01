Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5
Product Overview
MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface.
This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without relying on automated strategies or trading signals.
Key Advantages
One-click Buy and Sell execution without opening the MT5 order window
Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit management
Partial close and break-even controls for active trade management
Clean and compact panel that does not obstruct the chart
Lightweight and optimized for stable performance
Suitable for scalping, intraday, and discretionary trading
Optimized default settings for XAUUSD (Gold) and BTC symbols (e.g., BTCUSD)
Actively maintained with planned updates and improvements
Main Features
Market Buy and Sell execution
Adjustable lot size input
Stop Loss and Take Profit controls
Break-even functionality with offset
Partial close by percentage
Close all open positions instantly
Visual display of trade-related information
Works on all MT5 symbols and timeframes
Screenshots
Theme Presets
MAFX Trading Manager V5 includes four built-in theme presets. Traders can switch between themes based on personal preference and chart setup. Additional themes will be introduced in future updates.
Input Parameters
Default Lot Size – Sets the initial lot size for new trades
Default Stop Loss (pips) – Defines the default Stop Loss distance
Default Take Profit (pips) – Defines the default Take Profit distance
Break Even Offset (pips) – Adds an offset when moving Stop Loss to break-even
Partial Close Percentage – Percentage of the position to close
Slippage Points – Maximum allowed slippage during order execution
UI Profile Override – Optional manual UI sizing
Limitations and Important Notes
This product does not provide trading signals
This product does not automate trading decisions
This product does not guarantee profits
The panel is not draggable (fixed position on the chart)
Default settings are tuned for Gold and BTC; other symbols may require adjustment
Users should understand inputs and workflow before trading live
MAFX Trading Manager is a trade management tool, not a trading strategy.
Support and Updates
This product is actively maintained. Updates are delivered through the MQL5 Market and can be installed via MetaTrader 5 under Market / Purchases. Update details are published in the product changelog.
Changelog
Version
Date
Changes
5.40
January 1, 2026
Initial Market release
Risk Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk. Use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.