MAFX Trading Manager Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface. This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without relying on automated strategies or trading signals. Key Advantages One-click Buy and Sell execution without opening the MT5 order window

Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit management

Partial close and break-even controls for active trade management

Clean and compact panel that does not obstruct the chart

Lightweight and optimized for stable performance

Suitable for scalping, intraday, and discretionary trading

Optimized default settings for XAUUSD (Gold) and BTC symbols (e.g., BTCUSD)

(e.g., BTCUSD) Actively maintained with planned updates and improvements Main Features Market Buy and Sell execution

Adjustable lot size input

Stop Loss and Take Profit controls

Break-even functionality with offset

Partial close by percentage

Close all open positions instantly

Visual display of trade-related information

Works on all MT5 symbols and timeframes Screenshots Theme Presets MAFX Trading Manager V5 includes four built-in theme presets. Traders can switch between themes based on personal preference and chart setup. Additional themes will be introduced in future updates. Input Parameters Default Lot Size – Sets the initial lot size for new trades

– Sets the initial lot size for new trades Default Stop Loss (pips) – Defines the default Stop Loss distance

– Defines the default Stop Loss distance Default Take Profit (pips) – Defines the default Take Profit distance

– Defines the default Take Profit distance Break Even Offset (pips) – Adds an offset when moving Stop Loss to break-even

– Adds an offset when moving Stop Loss to break-even Partial Close Percentage – Percentage of the position to close

– Percentage of the position to close Slippage Points – Maximum allowed slippage during order execution

– Maximum allowed slippage during order execution UI Profile Override – Optional manual UI sizing Limitations and Important Notes This product does not provide trading signals

This product does not automate trading decisions

This product does not guarantee profits

The panel is not draggable (fixed position on the chart)

Default settings are tuned for Gold and BTC; other symbols may require adjustment

Users should understand inputs and workflow before trading live MAFX Trading Manager is a trade management tool, not a trading strategy. Support and Updates This product is actively maintained. Updates are delivered through the MQL5 Market and can be installed via MetaTrader 5 under Market / Purchases. Update details are published in the product changelog. Changelog Version Date Changes 5.40 January 1, 2026 Initial Market release Risk Disclaimer Trading financial instruments involves risk. Use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.