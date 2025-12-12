Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager
- Utilità
- Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
- Versione: 1.13
- Attivazioni: 5
🎯 Lock and Peel Pro: Advanced Risk Manager (MT5 Script)
🌟 Product Overview
Lock and Peel Pro is a powerful one-click management script designed for rapid and strategic risk intervention. Unlike an Expert Advisor, this script executes a specific, complex risk management routine the moment you attach it to a chart, allowing you to instantly apply the "Lock and Peel" strategy to existing open positions.
💡 Key Features and Strategy
1. Instant "Lock" Execution (Position Neutralization)
-
Rapid Risk Mitigation: When attached to a chart, the script immediately assesses your current trade status and, based on your predefined settings, can open an opposing hedging position to instantly 'Lock' your current floating profit or loss.
-
Time for Decision: This function is crucial for urgent situations, effectively freezing the risk and giving the trader time to calmly analyze the situation without immediate further financial exposure.
2. Strategic "Peel" Automation (Loss Recovery)
-
Targeted Partial Exits: After locking a position, you can run the script again (or use a different mode) to initiate the "Peel" process. This automatically closes a specified partial amount of the opposing hedge position to incrementally recover the locked loss or secure small profits.
-
Precision and Control: The script allows traders to precisely define the percentage or lot size to "Peel," ensuring calculated and controlled recovery steps.
3. Focus on Management and Control
-
Not an EA, But a Tool: This is a manual intervention tool, offering high precision for managing challenging trades that require dynamic hedging and partial exits.
-
Custom Parameters: All parameters—including lot sizing for the lock, and the size/frequency of the peel—are fully adjustable before running the script.
⚙️ Operational Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Execution: Runs once when dragged onto a chart.
-
Purpose: Ideal for active traders who manage manual or semi-automatic trades and need a quick, calculated hedge/exit tool.