Professional Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

Bneu Trade Manager is a comprehensive trading panel engineered to streamline trade management and enhance your trading workflow. This complimentary tool delivers professional-grade functionality designed to optimize risk management, trade execution efficiency, and trading setup visualization.

🎯 Core Benefits

Visual SL/TP Management – Utilize intuitive drag-and-drop horizontal lines directly on your chart to establish stop loss and take profit levels. Precisely visualize exit points prior to trade execution.

– Utilize intuitive drag-and-drop horizontal lines directly on your chart to establish stop loss and take profit levels. Precisely visualize exit points prior to trade execution. Automated Lot Calculation – The panel dynamically calculates optimal lot sizes based on your specified risk percentage or fixed monetary amount, eliminating manual calculations and estimation errors.

– The panel dynamically calculates optimal lot sizes based on your specified risk percentage or fixed monetary amount, eliminating manual calculations and estimation errors. One-Click Order Execution – Instantly execute BUY or SELL orders with pre-calculated lot sizes, ideal for rapid market entry.

– Instantly execute BUY or SELL orders with pre-calculated lot sizes, ideal for rapid market entry. Real-Time Risk Metrics – Monitor your risk exposure in both pips and monetary values before trade placement, facilitating transparent and informed decision-making.

– Monitor your risk exposure in both pips and monetary values before trade placement, facilitating transparent and informed decision-making. Visual Profit/Loss Zones – Color-coded chart blocks provide immediate visual representation of potential profit (green) and loss (red) areas.

– Color-coded chart blocks provide immediate visual representation of potential profit (green) and loss (red) areas. Rapid Action Controls – Manage all open positions efficiently with dedicated one-click functions: Breakeven, Close 50%, and Close All.

– Manage all open positions efficiently with dedicated one-click functions: Breakeven, Close 50%, and Close All. Integrated Account Overview – Track real-time account metrics including balance, equity, floating P/L, and active trade status.

✨ Primary Features

Interactive drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with automated pip calculation

Risk calculator supporting percentage-based or fixed-dollar risk parameters

Risk computation based on account balance or equity

Automatic lot sizing with broker validation protocols

Visual profit/loss zone display directly on trading charts

Instant BUY/SELL execution interface

Consolidated breakeven positioning functionality

Partial position closure (50%) capability

Complete position liquidation control

Real-time account information monitoring

Spread and price differential tracking

Trade direction indication (BUY/SELL signaling)

Lot size validation with precautionary alerts

📋 Configuration Parameters

Panel Settings

Panel X position – Horizontal chart placement coordinate (default: 20)

– Horizontal chart placement coordinate (default: 20) Panel Y position – Vertical chart placement coordinate (default: 20)

Risk Management Settings

Risk calculation mode – Selection between Percentage of Account or Fixed Monetary Amount

– Selection between Percentage of Account or Fixed Monetary Amount Apply risk on – Computation basis: Account Balance or Current Equity

– Computation basis: Account Balance or Current Equity Risk value – Risk tolerance expressed in percentage or monetary terms (default: 1.0)

– Risk tolerance expressed in percentage or monetary terms (default: 1.0) Fixed lots – Employ fixed lot sizing instead of risk-based calculation (0 = risk-based, default: 0.0)

– Employ fixed lot sizing instead of risk-based calculation (0 = risk-based, default: 0.0) Default SL in pips – Predefined stop loss distance (default: 100)

– Predefined stop loss distance (default: 100) Default TP in pips – Predefined take profit distance (default: 200)

Trade Execution Settings

Magic number – Unique trade identifier for EA-generated transactions (default: 123456)

– Unique trade identifier for EA-generated transactions (default: 123456) Max slippage – Maximum permissible slippage in points (default: 30)

– Maximum permissible slippage in points (default: 30) Trade comment – Annotation appended to all executed trades (default: "TM")

Display Configuration

Show SL/TP lines on chart – Toggle draggable line visibility (default: true)

– Toggle draggable line visibility (default: true) SL line color – Stop loss line color specification (default: Red)

– Stop loss line color specification (default: Red) TP line color – Take profit line color specification (default: Lime)

Visualization Module

Show Open/SL/TP visual block – Display profit/loss zones on chart (default: true)

– Display profit/loss zones on chart (default: true) Buy block color – Color scheme for buy position profit zones

– Color scheme for buy position profit zones Sell block color – Color scheme for sell position profit zones

– Color scheme for sell position profit zones Block opacity – Transparency adjustment (0-255 scale, default: 50)

🚀 Operational Guidelines

Risk Configuration – Input your risk tolerance ($ or %) in the designated Risk field SL/TP Adjustment – Drag the red (SL) and green (TP) chart lines to desired levels, or manually input pip values Lot Verification – Validate the automatically calculated lot size, noting any system warnings Trade Execution – Select BUY or SELL to initiate your position Position Management – Utilize quick-action controls for ongoing trade management

💡 Ideal For

Manual traders seeking professional-grade tools

Novice traders developing risk management proficiency

Traders evaluating comprehensive features prior to upgrade consideration

Practitioners requiring visual SL/TP management interfaces

Traders prioritizing automated lot size computation

⚠️ Essential Considerations

This represents the complimentary version containing core functionality

containing core functionality PRO features are visible within input parameters but remain inactive

Upgrade to PRO version for advanced automation and enhanced risk protection

Conduct thorough testing on demonstration accounts prior to live implementation

Implement prudent risk management practices – never exceed tolerable loss thresholds





PRO Version Upgrade – Unlock advanced capabilities including automated breakeven, trailing stop mechanisms, enhanced risk protection, proprietary firm presets, and expanded functionality.