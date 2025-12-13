Smart Bulk Order Closer

Smart Bulk Order Closer

Close trades intelligently based on real profit and loss conditions.

Manually closing trades one by one during fast market movements is inefficient and risky. Most standard scripts simply close all positions without considering whether a trade is profitable or losing.

Smart Bulk Order Closer is a precision utility designed to close trades selectively based on their current floating PnL value, giving traders full control over exits with a single execution.

Core Concept: PnL-Based Trade Filtering

This script evaluates each open position using its actual profit or loss amount in account currency before deciding whether it should be closed.

You define a minimum PnL threshold, and the script closes only the trades that meet your exact conditions.

Key Features

PnL Threshold Control
Close trades only when their floating profit or loss exceeds a defined value.

Trade State Filtering

  • Close winners only

  • Close losers only

  • Close all trades

Direction Filtering

  • Buy positions only

  • Sell positions only

  • Both directions

Symbol Scope Control

  • Current chart symbol only

  • All open symbols across the account

Fast and Safe Execution
Each trade is processed individually, ensuring accurate and controlled execution without unintended closures.

Input Parameters Explained

CurrentSymbolOnly (true / false)
Restricts execution to the active chart symbol only.

ProfitFilter
Defines whether to close winning trades, losing trades, or all open trades.

Direction
Filters trades by Buy orders, Sell orders, or both.

Min_PnL_Amount
Sets the minimum floating PnL required for a trade to be closed.

Examples:

  • 10.0 closes trades with profit greater than 10 units of account currency.

  • -4.0 closes trades with floating value greater than -4
    (for example: -3, -1, 5), while ignoring deeper losses such as -50.

Intended Use

This script is suitable for scalpers, day traders, and traders managing multiple positions who require precise and selective trade exits based on profit and loss conditions.

Important Notes

  • Script only (no background execution)

  • Does not modify Stop Loss or Take Profit

  • Utility tool only — no trading strategy included


Рекомендуем также
SimpleWizard
Paolo Miocchi
Утилиты
The SimpleWizard (SWZ)   is an Expert Advisor (EA) to be loaded on the chart and that create an interactive panel from which the trader can execute market orders (on the chart symbol), while keeping easily under control both the risk and the margin levels at the same time. It is possible to pre-fix both the trade risk and the reward as percentages of the Balance and to have displayed, according to the type of order (market buy or sell), the corresponding Take-Profit (TP) and Stop-Loss (SL) level
EA Manage Emotion
Hua Nguyen Nguyen Tran
Утилиты
EA Emotion   is not a traditional Expert Advisor that places trades automatically – instead, it’s a psychological checkpoint that helps you manage   trading discipline and emotional control . Designed especially for discretionary traders, prop firm challengers, and anyone serious about improving consistency,   EA Emotion   asks a series of custom questions   right after you open a trade , such as: Did you follow your trading plan? Are you in the right mental state? Is this trade part of your set
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker для MT5: Никогда больше не пропустите установку StopLoss и TakeProfit с нашим NAS100 Auto SL и TP Maker, незаменимым помощником для трейдеров, работающих на рынке Nasdaq 100 в MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент предназначен для тех, кто ищет беспроблемное решение для автоматизации управления уровнями StopLoss и TakeProfit. Ключевые особенности: Эффективная автоматизация: Автоматически отслеживает сделки Nasdaq 100 без StopLoss и/или TakeProfit. Динамически ре
FREE
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Эксперты
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Эксперты
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Утилиты
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Утилиты
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Nebula Trading Manager
Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
Утилиты
This expert advisor named   TradeManager   provides a manual trading management panel in MetaTrader 5 that allows precise control over open positions. It is designed for traders who want dynamic management of Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Partial Close functionality. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management : Manually set or drag-and-drop SL, TP, and BE levels. Supports partial closing at different profit levels (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2). Automated Drawing : Automatically draw
Simple And Unique Tool
Arinze Michael Ejike
Утилиты
Описание Инструмента Комплексный торговый помощник, который предоставляет полный контроль. Инструмент оптимизирует исполнение ордеров и управление позициями, предлагая интеллектуальную поддержку через нескольких провайдеров AI. TRADE - Открывайте длинные и короткие позиции с возможностью хеджирования. Настраивайте уровни стоп-лосс (SL) и тейк-профит (TP) с точностью. Размещайте отложенные ордера и управляйте объемом. Интерфейс поддерживает режимы MARKET и HEDGE с настраиваемыми параметрами SL/T
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Утилиты
Expert TP SL v04 - Профессиональный торговый помощник с ИИ-системой мотивации Продвинутый инструмент для ручной торговли с автоматическим управлением рисками, защитой от переторговли и интеллектуальной психологической поддержкой для дисциплинированной торговли. ОБЗОР ПРОДУКТА Expert TP SL v04 - это комплексный торговый помощник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают ручную торговлю, но хотят сохранить эмоциональную дисциплину и автоматизировать расчет рисков. Это не просто инструм
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Утилиты
Этот небольшой инструмент поможет вам определить управление рисками с помощью простого перетаскивания линии на графике. Он показывает фактический размер лота, рассчитанный на основе % счета или фиксированной суммы денег непосредственно на линии. Все, что вам нужно сделать, это активировать линию, нажав клавишу «t» на клавиатуре, и перетащить линию к точке стоп-лосса. Вот и все. В настройках вы можете определить цвет и толщину линии и текста, а также расстояние от текста до строки и справа, а т
FREE
Trade Ratio Calculator MT5 Smart Position Planner
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Утилиты
ATTENTION ! Utilities do not have a good functionality on backtest mode. For Having a Demo Trial, message me from message box and receive 3 days trial. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link:   LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link:   LINK Instant on-chart stop & target levels, from 1:1 up to 1:6. Trade Ratio Lines MT5 draws an open stop line and objective lines (take-profit) at fixed R-multiples relative to your entry
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
One click to close all
Artem Los
5 (1)
Утилиты
One click to close all (OCCA) предоставляет вам возможность закрыть все открытые позиции одним кликом. Здесь нет никаких настроек, просто запустите скрипт и все ваши позиции будут закрыты и это произойдет очень быстро ! Работает со всеми типами счетов, со всеми валютными парами и с любыми брокерами. Количество открытых позиций не ограничено. Скрипт бдет полезен для торговых стратегий, где необходимо управлять большим количеством позиций.
Set and Forget orders with sl and tp
james mugendi
Утилиты
Once you have done your chart analysis there is no need to wait for the market to get to your levels. Just Set and Forget. The Ea will do this for you. How it works: - for buys. set the entry price, the stoploss and take profit. When price gets to entry price, It will wait till candle close above entry price, then when new candle opens and crosses above previous calndle high, the trade is triggered, The reverse is true for sells. Other Ea setting incluse: - 1. trading days 2. trading time range
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Утилиты
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Утилиты
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
Magic Auto TP and SL
Kamel Mokaddes
Утилиты
Профессиональная автоматизированная утилита для управления сделками, которая мгновенно устанавливает Take Profit и Stop Loss для всех ваших сделок, с расширенными функциями безубытка (Breakeven) и трейлинг-стопа (Trailing Stop). Идеально подходит для скальперов и дейтрейдеров, которым требуется автоматическое управление рисками. Ключевые особенности: Мгновенная установка TP/SL на все сделки (ручные или автоматизированные) Интеллектуальная система безубытка (Breakeven) — автоматически фиксир
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Prop Firm Close All Orders for MT5
Christian Paul Anasco
5 (1)
Утилиты
Now, you have your very own  PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER  program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. “One mistake and your prop account is gone.  Prop Firm Close All Orders for MT5  ensures that never happens.” All of your OPEN ORDERS will automatically close when: Your ACCOUNT TARGET is hit,  OR Your specified ACCOUNT DRAWDOWN is hit,  OR WEEKEND CLOSE is set and current time is already past the specified time,  OR CLOSE ALL ORDERS button was clicked
Salvest Drawdown Limiter
Dominik Stephan Fischer
Утилиты
Представляем идеальный Drawdown Limiter EA для MetaTrader 5 Защитите свой торговый счет с помощью нашего продвинутого советника Drawdown Limiter EA. Этот мощный инструмент в режиме реального времени отслеживает весь ваш счет, гарантируя, что ваши убытки никогда не превысят заданные вами пороговые значения. Разработанный для работы в отдельном окне графика, он беспрепятственно интегрируется с вашими существующими торговыми стратегиями, обеспечивая дополнительный уровень безопасности без вмешатель
Quick Close Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
5 (1)
Утилиты
'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders. It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing   all running trades (Losing and Winning)   on the current chart. It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program.  Vist this link to download demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Mark
XP Trade Manager
Ahmed Soliman
Утилиты
XP Trade Manager 1. Overview XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart. 2. Interface & Controls A. Trade Entry Section LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step . TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points). SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons. COMMENT: Cu
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Утилиты
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Утилиты
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Утилиты
Индикатор Chart Sync — предназначен для синхронизации графических объектов в окнах терминала. Может использоваться как дополнение к TradePanel . Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать Демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Для работы установите индикатор на график, с которого нужно копировать объекты. Графические объекты, созданные на этом графике, будут автоматически скопированы индикатором на все графики с таким же символом. Индикатор также будет копировать любые изменения в графических
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Утилиты
Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Утилиты
Представляем   OrderManager : Революционный инструмент для MT5 Управляйте своими сделками как профессионал с новейшим инструментом Order Manager для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный с учетом простоты и удобства использования, Order Manager позволяет вам легко определять и визуализировать риски, связанные с каждой сделкой, что позволяет принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать вашу торговую стратегию. Для получения дополнительной информации о OrderManager, пожалуйста, обратитесь к руководству.
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Другие продукты этого автора
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Apex StopLoss Manager – Advanced Risk Control Tool Apex StopLoss Manager is a professional risk-management script designed to give traders precise and intentional control over Stop Loss behavior, especially in situations where spread and execution costs can cause unintended losses. This tool focuses on accuracy, discipline, and manual control rather than automated trading logic. What This Tool Does The script allows traders to: Apply a true breakeven Stop Loss that accounts for spread and execu
FREE
Smart Bulk SL Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Smart Bulk SL Setter Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control! The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading moment
FREE
Smart Bulk TP Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Smart Bulk TP Setter – Efficient Take Profit Management (MT5 Script) The Smart Bulk TP Setter is a high-efficiency script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to give traders precise control over multiple open positions. Instead of setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one, this script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across selected positions with a single click, using intelligent filters. Key Features & Smart Filtering Bulk TP Synchronization Instantly sets the same Take Pro
FREE
SL Based TP Multiplier
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Эта утилита помогает трейдерам управлять рисками, автоматически рассчитывая уровень Тейк Профита (Take Profit) на основе дистанции Стоп Лосса (Stop Loss). Скрипт вычисляет расстояние между ценой открытия и Стоп Лоссом, умножает его на заданный пользователем коэффициент (R-Multiple) и соответствующим образом модифицирует ордер Тейк Профит. Основные функции: 1. Автоматический расчет TP: Устанавливает Тейк Профит исходя из размера Стоп Лосса (например, соотношение 1:2, 1:3). 2. Поддержка мульти-
FREE
Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Advanced Breakeven & Partial Close Manager (MT5 Script) This script is a trade management utility designed to apply breakeven protection and partial position closing across existing open positions using clear, rule-based logic. It runs once when attached to a chart and performs only the actions explicitly enabled through user inputs. No background execution, no automated trading decisions, and no signal generation. What This Script Does When executed, the script scans open positions and can: Mo
FREE
Фильтр:
Lilian_Lebanon
54
Lilian_Lebanon 2025.12.22 17:47 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Mohamed Hassan
68
Mohamed Hassan 2025.12.22 15:28 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Alex
66
Alex 2025.12.22 14:47 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ahmed_Esmaeel
64
Ahmed_Esmaeel 2025.12.22 12:42 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Lionardo1122
64
Lionardo1122 2025.12.22 11:59 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв