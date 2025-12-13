Smart Bulk Order Closer
Close trades intelligently based on real profit and loss conditions.
Manually closing trades one by one during fast market movements is inefficient and risky. Most standard scripts simply close all positions without considering whether a trade is profitable or losing.
Smart Bulk Order Closer is a precision utility designed to close trades selectively based on their current floating PnL value, giving traders full control over exits with a single execution.
Core Concept: PnL-Based Trade Filtering
This script evaluates each open position using its actual profit or loss amount in account currency before deciding whether it should be closed.
You define a minimum PnL threshold, and the script closes only the trades that meet your exact conditions.
Key Features
PnL Threshold Control
Close trades only when their floating profit or loss exceeds a defined value.
Trade State Filtering
-
Close winners only
-
Close losers only
-
Close all trades
Direction Filtering
-
Buy positions only
-
Sell positions only
-
Both directions
Symbol Scope Control
-
Current chart symbol only
-
All open symbols across the account
Fast and Safe Execution
Each trade is processed individually, ensuring accurate and controlled execution without unintended closures.
Input Parameters Explained
CurrentSymbolOnly (true / false)
Restricts execution to the active chart symbol only.
ProfitFilter
Defines whether to close winning trades, losing trades, or all open trades.
Direction
Filters trades by Buy orders, Sell orders, or both.
Min_PnL_Amount
Sets the minimum floating PnL required for a trade to be closed.
Examples:
-
10.0 closes trades with profit greater than 10 units of account currency.
-
-4.0 closes trades with floating value greater than -4
(for example: -3, -1, 5), while ignoring deeper losses such as -50.
Intended Use
This script is suitable for scalpers, day traders, and traders managing multiple positions who require precise and selective trade exits based on profit and loss conditions.
Important Notes
-
Script only (no background execution)
-
Does not modify Stop Loss or Take Profit
-
Utility tool only — no trading strategy included
