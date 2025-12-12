Smart Bulk TP Setter

The Smart Bulk TP Setter is an essential, high-efficiency script designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who need precise control over multiple open positions. Forget manually setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one. This script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across dozens of positions with just one click, while applying intelligent filters.

🎯 Key Features & Smart Filtering

  1. Bulk TP Synchronization: Instantly set the same Take Profit price for all selected positions in one fast execution.

  2. Intelligent Type Filtering (Buy/Sell/All): You decide exactly which positions to modify:

    • Buy Only: Modify only your long positions.

    • Sell Only: Modify only your short positions.

    • All Positions: Modify all open trades regardless of direction.

  3. Flexible Symbol Scope: Perfect for complex accounts and portfolio managers:

    • Current Symbol Only (Default): Applies TP only to trades on the chart you run the script on (Fast and safe).

    • All Symbols: Applies TP across all open symbols in your terminal (Ideal for mass portfolio management).

  4. Risk Compliance: Ensures quick execution while preserving your existing Stop Loss (SL) levels.

💡 Who is this for?

  • Traders who manage grid systems or multiple manual trades.

  • Users who frequently open positions quickly (Scalpers).

  • Portfolio managers needing to manage exposure across various pairs efficiently.

Simplify your routine, minimize error, and gain precision control with the Smart Bulk TP Setter.


