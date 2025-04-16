AutoSLTP for Pending and Market order
- Utilità
- Luu Tuan Trung
- Versione: 1.5
- Aggiornato: 16 settembre 2025
Introducing the Ultimate MT5 Auto SL/TP Assistant EA – Your Trading, Simplified
Tired of manually setting Stop Loss and Take Profit every time you place a trade? Our MT5 Expert Advisor is designed to automatically apply predefined SL and TP levels to any order you place – whether it's a market order, pending order, or a trade modified manually. Fast, accurate, and fully automated, this EA ensures consistent risk management without interrupting your trading flow. Just set your preferred SL/TP once, and let the EA handle the rest – no missed levels, no manual errors, no delays. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone who values precision and speed. Auto SLTP Auto SL TP
