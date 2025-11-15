Pound Buster
- Experts
- Antonius Loubser
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
"POUND BUSTER" trade GBPUSD on the M5 Chart, NO dangerous strategies, hard SL + TP.
EA does not trade a lot; it's for those who prefer quality over quantity.
Recommended:
GBPUSD, M5, set file 2 in comment #2
VPS.
Low spread broker is always a good choice.
'POUND BUSTER" needs to be traded on its own account; it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference with or from other EA's.
Risk Management; Recommended Max Risk setting 2.5 %.
Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.