WARNING; EA is not suitable for brokers like Exness with abnormal weird broker time, the trade start time and time closer won't fall in the same day.

GMT2/3 brokers are no problem, also no need to change time between winter and summer, back test proves the performance stays stable.

"POUND BUSTER" trade GBPUSD on the M5 Chart, algorithm looks @ specific pattern behavior in the market for entries, NO dangerous strategies, hard SL + TP. 

EA does not trade a lot; it's for those who prefer quality over quantity. 

Recommended: 

GBPUSD, M5, I'm currently testing set file 2 in comment #2 on a Cent account. 

VPS.

Low spread ECN account is always a good choice.

'POUND BUSTER" needs to be traded on its own account; it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference with or from other EA's.

Risk Management; Recommended Max Risk setting 2.5 %.

Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.

